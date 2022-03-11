Challenging the Narrative on the Russia/Ukraine War 

Posted on March 11, 2022 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

Very, very erudite commentary here from Eric Sammons. Thinking people are able to wade through the Russian and Western propaganda. Sammons is one of them. There are no good guys in this.


(Source: VOX CANTORIS)

*****

UPDATE

SEE ALSO: Why Russia is Invading Ukraine

Now you know. It’s about gas, oil, water and demographics. 

 It is also interesting to understand the geographical and topographical “funnel” of the plain that exists and that is virtually indefensible. Remember. who invaded Russia? Whom did Russia invade?

This is not to justify Putin’s actions, it is to try to understand it.

