Ukrainian Catholics Pray to their Saints and Martyrs, and ask for the Consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Our Catholic brethren in Ukraine, led by such men of God as His Beatitude, Patriarch Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church (successor to the great and holy confessors and Servants of God, Andrey Sheptytsky and Josyf Slipyj), and occupying this historic Catholic See of Kyivan Rus, have indeed paid for peace with their blood, in imitation of Our Lord and God and Savior, for they themselves have suffered for centuries to live and die in communion with the Holy See of Ancient Rome. This holy suffering for peace and unity with the Mystical Body of Christ found greater glory in the twentieth century, when untold hundreds and thousands of eastern rite faithful chose death in communion with Rome over joining the Pseudo-Orthodox Soviet Church (like the Chinese Communists have today in their false “Patriotic Church”).

These untold faithful won the crown of victory for peace, even while untold hundreds and thousands of Eastern Orthodox – our separated brethren – also shed their blood valiantly against the wicked Soviet Regime. The “Holy New Martyrs of Russia” are already canonized among the Orthodox, putting us to shame in their devotion to their saints:

(Thankfully Robert Royal has begun to remedy this shameful lack of Catholic devotion to our 20th century saints!).

His Beatitude’s message of peace is already being done today! In the face of nationalistic fervor and fratricidal bloodshed, the good Patriarch said “Love your enemies.”

“I sincerely ask you: let us pray not only for peace in Ukraine, but let us pray for our enemies, for their conversion, for the conversion of Russia as Our Lady of Fatima requested of us.” The Consecration Controversy

On Ash Wednesday the Media Center of the Conference of Roman Catholic Bishops in Ukraine published a short appeal of “the Episcopal Conference of Ukraine” to the Holy Father. As translated by LifeSite:

Holy Father! In these hours of immeasurable pain and terrible ordeal for our people, we, the bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Ukraine, are spokesmen for the unceasing and heartfelt prayer, supported by our priests and consecrated persons, which comes to us from all Christian people that Your Holiness will consecrate our Motherland and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Responding to this prayer, we humbly ask Your Holiness to publicly perform the act of consecration to the Sacred Immaculate Heart of Mary of Ukraine and Russia, as requested by the Blessed Virgin in Fatima. May the Mother of God, Queen of Peace, accept our prayer: Regina pacis, ora pro nobis!

This important appeal is seen as vindication by many Traditionalists who advocate the view of Fr. Gruner on the Consecration*. It seems to indicate that the Ukrainian Bishops agree with this thesis.

(* that the Consecration was not done exactly according to Our Lady’s wishes.)

We remember that Our Lady came at Fatima at a time when Liberalism was nearly complete in destroying the last vestiges of the lay order in Christendom, in the person of Bl. Karl of Austria. This year we will promote the icon of Our Lady of Fatima and devotion to our holy Emperor in particular, begging God to send peace to Ukraine and Russia, and conversion to all hearts in this terror of war.

Devotion to the icon of Our Lady of Fatima (written by an Orthodox iconographer) must be spread far and wide.

We pray for the souls of those who died in battle, those men, women and children now dead who were innocent victims, and the innumerable widows and orphans created by this new conflict.

Our Lady of Fatima, pray for us!

Bl. Karl of Austria, pray for us!

[Excerpts from an article by Timothy Flanders, Editor of 1P5]



