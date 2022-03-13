The Blessed Sacrament Travels The Streets of Ukraine! Christians Kneel As The Lord Jesus Passes! 

Powerful act of faith by the Ukrainian people. Christians [Catholics and Orthodox] believe that Jesus Christ is truly present in the Holy Eucharist! The White flag on the car indicates the mission and prayer of peace! Recorded the 1st of March 2022!
