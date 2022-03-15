Does the Third Secret of Fatima Mention Ukraine? 

“Russian Roulette” pt. 2

Ruined! Ruined! My time has clean run out! The clock has stopped, the pygmy house has crumbled. Soon I shall embrace eternity to my breast, and soon I shall howl gigantic curses at mankind. … If there is a Something which devours, I’ll leap within it, though I bring the world to ruins—the world which bulks between me and the abyss, I will smash to pieces with my enduring curses.

–Karl Marx, 1839

Lacking the divine compass, they will stray from the road traced by God for the priestly ministry, and they will become attached to wealth and riches, which they will unduly strive to obtain. How the Church will suffer during this dark night! Lacking a Prelate and Father to guide them with paternal love, gentleness, strength, wisdom and prudence, many priests will lose their spirit, placing their souls in great danger. This will mark the arrival of My hour.

–Our Lady of Good Success, January 16, 1611.

In Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings, Frodo Baggins—and he alone—must destroy The One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom. It must be cast into Doom because that is where it was first forged; otherwise, its Master, the Dark Lord Sauron will gain total domination over Middle Earth.

Since truth is stranger than fiction, it will surprise few faithful Catholics to learn that in our own time, we face virtually the same fate.

The Vicar of Christ together with the college of bishops—and they alone—must destroy “The One Ring” that is Marxism, by consecrating Russia to Mary’s Immaculate Heart. Russia must be consecrated, because that is where the Marxist state first displaced the Social Reign of Christ the King; otherwise, Marxism’s Master, the Dark Lord Satan, will gain complete dominion over the earth through Marxist global government.

On March 25th, 3019, Frodo reached the crevasse inside Doom, but at the last moment, decided not to destroy The One Ring, after all…

To know what happened next, one must finish reading The Return of the King, or one must finish watching the Peter Jackson film of the same name.

On March 25th, 1984, Pope St. John Paul II held a ceremony to perform a consecration to Mary’s Immaculate Heart, but at the last moment, decided not to name Russia, after all…

To know what happened next, one must be old enough to have lived through this era, or one must finish reading this article.

In Part One, I asserted that the immediate cause of the war in Ukraine was Zelensky’s government’s decision to institute a policy to take back the Crimean Peninsula from Russia, one year ago, in February/March 2021. This is precisely when a new administration took power in Washington offering its blessing, as reported by The Jamestown Foundation, (a source which has been considered to be neo-con and subsequently hostile to Russia):

The United States government became the first to endorse the Crimea Platform initiative and proselytize for it, without awaiting the outcome of the… administration’s Ukraine policy review. Addressing the United Nations Security Council’s February 11 session, dedicated to Ukraine… the US mission’s political coordinator, Rodney Hunter, stated, ‘We welcome Ukraine’s Crimea Platform initiative and hope that like-minded partners will consider joining it’ (Ukrinform, February 11).

This Western misstep, along with the NATO advance east as previously stated in Part One, among others, has finally come home to roost—or shall we say, Rus?

Perhaps it will come as news to most that Russians and Ukrainians were once one people: the Kievan Rus. Historians have characterized them as “Slavic-Viking barbarians.” Indeed, their first appearance on the stage of history is when they sent a mighty fleet across the Black Sea to conquer the capital of Eastern Christendom, Constantinople. In June AD 860, they robbed, raped, and ravaged while the imperial armies were hundreds of miles away engaging the armies of Islam. How the city was saved is a tale involving a miraculous icon of Mary and a purported garment she once wore. Here’s the story from the chronicler of Rus:

Askold and Dir attacked the Greeks [Byzantines] during the fourteenth year of the reign of the Emperor Michael. When the Emperor had set forth against the infidels [Mohammadans] and had arrived at the Black River, the eparch sent him word that the Russes were approaching Tsar’grad [Constantinople], and the Emperor turned back. Upon arriving inside the strait, the Russes made a great massacre of the Christians, and attacked Tsar’grad in two hundred boats. The Emperor succeeded with difficulty in entering the city. He straightway hastened with the Patriarch Photios to the Church of Our Lady of the Blachernae, where they prayed all night. They also sang hymns and carried the sacred vestment of the Virgin to dip it in the sea. The weather was still, and the sea was calm, but a storm of wind came up, and when great waves straightway rose, confusing the boats of the godless Russes, it threw them upon the shore and broke them up, so that few escaped such destruction and returned to their native land.

In our own era, Our Lady of Fatima also promised peace through her intercession:

If my requests [Pope & All Bishops consecrate Russia to Her Immaculate Heart, Five Saturday Devotion promulgated] are heeded, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace. If not, she [Russia] will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church. The good will be martyred, the Holy Father will have much to suffer, various nations will be annihilated.

When Sister Lucy asked Our Lord in 1936, why He would not convert Russia, why He would not bring about peace, without the specific consecration of Russia, Our Lord said:

Because I want My whole Church to recognize that consecration as a triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, so that My Church will place devotion to the Immaculate Heart beside devotion to My Sacred Heart.

And so we return to March 25, 1984, and Pope St. John Paul II. According to the late, great Fr. Gabriel Amorth, chief exorcist of Rome:

In 1984 the Pope quite timidly attempted to consecrate Russia in St. Peter’s Square. I was there just a few feet away from him because I was the organizer of the event… he attempted the consecration but all around him were some politicians who told him ‘You can’t name Russia, you can’t!’ And he asked again: ‘Can I name it?’ And they said: ‘No, no, no!’

The late, great Fr. Malachi Martin, purported reader of the Third Secret of Fatima, in The Keys of This Blood, also confirmed that the consecration of Russia had been sabotaged by freemasonic globalists among the cardinals and bishops themselves! And in his books and interviews, Martin hinted that the Third Secret, if publicly revealed, would confirm the apostasy of today’s Vatican officials—as well as the Providential role of Ukraine and Russia for world peace!

Now as regards the mystery of Fatima it still stands…. So Russia is within the plans. Why? Err….that would take me too far afield into papal secrets. Why Russia and Kiev are involved in the final solution of this problem. But they are. They are part-and-parcel and it’s really God’s choice. And it is purely and simply God’s choice. Like he chose the Jews. He has His own favorite solutions. I wouldn’t have chosen Russians or Kiev or The East for salvation. But salvation is to come from the East.

Though some consider Martin suspect, he was the private secretary to Cardinal Bea from 1958 to 1964, and so, well placed in the curia to know some (verified) secrets of the Vatican; though he also exploited this knowledge for his own gain, possibly discrediting him as a witness. Nevertheless, we might ask, if we know about his intention, why would Martin mention Kiev in this comment since he did not stand to gain anything from it? And at a time when Kiev was not known to be geopolitically significant to the public nor connected with Fatima? Only the full revelation of the Third Secret would reveal the whole truth.

This historian hereby calls on all peace-loving Catholics to urge the bishops of the world to petition the Vatican to release the full text of the Third Secret of Fatima—immediately! For the sake of peace and salvation! As Canon 748 says:

All persons are bound to seek the truth in those things which regard God and his Church and by virtue of divine law are bound by the obligation and possess the right of embracing and observing the truth which they have come to know.

We can no longer tolerate any further missteps from The Men of the West, lest we follow the final example of Gollum!

Our Lady of the Blachernae, Pray for us!