“Christ with me, Christ before me, Christ behind me…” The mighty Lorica of Saint Patrick

During these dark days, we can benefit from the use of this prayer, called the Breastplate, or Loríca of St. Patrick, “The Cry of the Deer” (Latin Lorica is pronounced lo-REE-ka). It is said that St. Patrick (+461) sang this when an ambush was set for him so that he could not go to Tara to evangelize. Patrick and companions were then hidden from the sight of their enemies, who thought that they were deer when they passed by. However, some scholars date the prayer to the 8th c. Either way, this is a mickle, puissant prayer!

The Latin word loríca means “a leather cuirass; a defense of any kind; a breastwork, parapet”. In effect, it means “armor”. “Loríca” is also associated with an rhythmic invocation or prayer especially for protection as when going into battle.

The Lorica of St. Patrick is rooted in an un-confused belief in the supernatural dimension of our lives, that there truly is a spiritual battle being waged for our souls. This prayer reflects our absolute dependence on the One Three-Personed God.

One could pray this prayer each and every morning, upon arising.

On St. Patrick’s Day, instead drinking green beer, pastors of parishes should invite people to come to Church for confessions, recitation of the Rosary, Mass, Exposition, the praying of the Lorica, Benediction. Suggest it to your priests.

Latin English Sancti Patricii Hymnus ad Temoriam. The Lorica, Breastplate, of St. Patrick (The Cry of the Deer) Ad Temoriam hodie potentiam praepollentem invoco Trinitatis,

Credo in Trinitatem sub unitate numinis elementorum. I arise today

Through a mighty strength, the invocation of the Trinity,

Through belief in the Threeness,

Through confession of the Oneness

of the Creator of creation. Apud Temoriam hodie virtutem nativitatis Christi cum ea ejus baptismi,

Virtutem crucifixionis cum ea ejus sepulturae,

Virtutem resurrectionis cum ea ascensionis,

Virtutem adventus ad judicium aeternum. I arise today

Through the strength of Christ’s birth with His baptism,

Through the strength of His crucifixion with His burial,

Through the strength of His resurrection with His ascension,

Through the strength of His descent for the judgment of doom. Apud Temoriam hodie virtutem amoris Seraphim in obsequio angelorum,

In spe resurrectionis ad adipiscendum praemium.

In orationibus nobilium Patrum,

In praedictionibus prophetarum,

In praedicationibus apostolorum,

In fide confessorum,

In castitate sanctarum virginum,

In actis justorum virorum. I arise today

Through the strength of the love of cherubim,

In the obedience of angels,

In the service of archangels,

In the hope of resurrection to meet with reward,

In the prayers of patriarchs,

In the predictions of prophets,

In the preaching of apostles,

In the faith of confessors,

In the innocence of holy virgins,

In the deeds of righteous men. Apud Temoriam hodie potentiam coeli,

Lucem solis,

Candorem nivis,

Vim ignis,

Rapiditatem fulguris,

Velocitatem venti,

Profunditatem maris,

Stabilitatem terrae,

Duritiam petrarum. I arise today, through

The strength of heaven,

The light of the sun,

The radiance of the moon,

The splendor of fire,

The speed of lightning,

The swiftness of wind,

The depth of the sea,

The stability of the earth,

The firmness of rock. Ad Temoriam hodie potentia Dei me dirigat,

Potestas Dei me conservet,

Sapientia Dei me edoceat,

Oculus Dei mihi provideat,

Auris Dei me exaudiat,

Verbum Dei me disertum faciat,

Manus Dei me protegat,

Via Dei mihi patefiat,

Scutum Dei me protegat,

Exercitus Dei me defendat,

Contra insidias daemonum,

Contra illecebras vitiorum,

Contra inclinationes animi,

Contra omnem hominem qui meditetur injuriam mihi,

Procul et prope,

Cum paucis et cum multis. I arise today, through

God’s strength to pilot me,

God’s might to uphold me,

God’s wisdom to guide me,

God’s eye to look before me,

God’s ear to hear me,

God’s word to speak for me,

God’s hand to guard me,

God’s shield to protect me,

God’s host to save me

From snares of devils,

From temptation of vices,

From everyone who shall wish me ill,

afar and near. Posui circa me sane omnes potentias has

Contra omnem potentiam hostilem saevam

Excogitatam meo corpori et meae animae;

Contra incantamenta pseudo-vatum,

Contra nigras leges gentilitatis,

Contra pseudo-leges haereseos,

Contra dolum idololatriae,

Contra incantamenta mulierum,

Et fabrorum ferrariorum et druidum,

Contra omnem scientiam quae occaecat animum hominis. I summon today

All these powers between me and those evils,

Against every cruel and merciless power

that may oppose my body and soul,

Against incantations of false prophets,

Against black laws of pagandom,

Against false laws of heretics,

Against craft of idolatry,

Against spells of witches and smiths and wizards,

Against every knowledge that corrupts man’s body and soul; Christus me protegat hodie

Contra venenum,

Contra combustionem,

Contra demersionem,

Contra vulnera,

Donec meritus essem multum praemii. Christ to shield me today

Against poison,

against burning,

Against drowning,

against wounding,

So that there may come to me an abundance of reward. Christus mecum,

Christus ante me,

Christus me pone,

Christus in me,

Christus infra me,

Christus supra me,

Christus ad dextram meam,

Christus ad laevam meam,

Christus hine,

Christus illine,

Christus a tergo. Christ with me,

Christ before me,

Christ behind me,

Christ in me,

Christ beneath me,

Christ above me,

Christ on my right,

Christ on my left,

Christ when I lie down,

Christ when I sit down,

Christ when I arise, Christus in corde omnis hominis quem alloquar,

Christus in ore cujusvis qui me alloquatur,

Christus in omni oculo qui me videat,

Christus in omni aure quae me audiat. Christ in the heart of every man who thinks of me,

Christ in the mouth of everyone who speaks of me,

Christ in every eye that sees me,

Christ in every ear that hears me. Ad Temoriam hodie potentiam praepollentem invoco Trinitatis. I arise today

Through a mighty strength, the invocation of the Trinity, Credo in Trinitatem sub Unitate numinis elementorum.

Domini est salus,

Domini est salus,

Christi est salus,

Salus tua, Domine, sit semper nobiscum. Through belief in the Threeness,

Through confession of the Oneness

of the Creator of creation.

[Salvation is from the Lord,

Salvation is from the Lord,

Salvation is from Christ,

Your Salvation, O Lord, is with us always.] Amen. Amen.

