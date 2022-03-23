Official March 25 Text Unprayable: What to do? 

by Louie Verrecchio on aka Catholic

The full text of the proposed March 25 “consecration” prayer has been published. In the interest of space, I will not reproduce it in full here, but rather comment on some of its more noteworthy features.

Having read it, my expectations as stated in the previous post stand; I expect the events of this coming Friday to bring both condemnation and blessing.

At this, let’s dig into the text, beginning with the fact that it confirms my initial comments exactly, namely, that the March 25 event will be “just what one should expect from the conciliar counterfeit church, a humanistic operation clothed in religious imagery in order to deceive the naïve.”

More specifically, the official “consecration” text is, at its core, a Bergoglian-Globalist manifesto written in the form of a prayer. Yes, it includes quite a number of Catholic expressions, some of which we will address later. At the same time, however, it contains any number of assertions that amount to a rejection of the one true Faith.

Applying the Scriptural caution concerning a little leaven, therefore, it demands to be rejected by those with genuine sensus Catholicus.

NB: That is not to say that faithful Catholics should refrain from raising their voices to Our Lady in a special way on Friday. I will have more to say on this point at the conclusion.

The text of the so-called consecration prayer is loaded with Bergoglian-Globalist buzzwords and phrases. For example:

– We have disregarded the commitments we made as a community of nations.

– We have betrayed … the hopes of the young.

– We thought only of our own nations and their interests.

– We stopped being our neighbour’s keepers and stewards of our common home.

– Our heavenly Father, who desires us to be brothers and sisters. (Tutti Fratelli anyone?)

– In our own day … fraternity has faded.

Every one of these assertions would fit comfortably into the rhetoric of the United Nations and the World Economic Forum. Surprising? Of course not.

In several other places, the text suggests that those of us living in the modern world once enjoyed genuine peace:

– We have squandered the gift of peace.

– Queen of Heaven, restore God’s peace to the world.

– May … the gentle rhythm of peace return to mark our days.

You remember when the gentle rhythm of peace marked our days, don’t you? Me neither, and the reason is simple. As Pope Pius XI explained in Quas Primas:

When once men recognize, both in private and in public life, that Christ is King, society will at last receive the great blessings of real liberty, well-ordered discipline, peace and harmony … The result will be a stable peace and tranquillity, for there will be no longer any cause of discontent … Peace and harmony, too, will result; for with the spread and the universal extent of the Kingdom of Christ men will become more and more conscious of the link that binds them together, and thus many conflicts will be either prevented entirely or at least their bitterness will be diminished … If the Kingdom of Christ, then, receives, as it should, all nations under its way, there seems no reason why we should despair of seeing that peace which the King of Peace came to bring on earth. (cf. Pope Pius XI, 1925, Quas Primas)

Get that? The key to genuine peace is the gathering of the nations under the Kingdom of Christ – not the UN or the WEF – but the Kingdom of Christ. And what is the Kingdom of Christ? The Holy Father tells us, it is the Catholic Church.

The Bergoglian-Globalist text, however, dares to speak to Our Lady as if the pathway to peace is as yet unknown.

– Lead us now on the paths of peace.

– Ark of the New Covenant, inspire projects and paths of reconciliation.

There is no need whatsoever for Our Lady to inspire human projects (one thinks of Agenda 2030 and the Great Reset for example). The only project that can possibly reconcile God with man, and men with one another, has been given in the Divine Commission, and it is this alone that will initiate the reign of Christ the King, thus bringing peace to the world!

Indeed, the consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary as requested by Our Lady of Fatima will act as a catalyst toward Our Lord’s reign, but it is a mistake – an unfortunately common one, even among so-called traditionalists – to imagine that the consecration is something of a substitute for the mission given to the Church by the Risen Christ nearly two-thousand years ago. It is not.

Furthermore, Our Lord’s reign is the only means by which mankind can realize the items contained on the Bergoglian-Globalist checklist previously cited: A real community of nations; a genuine source of hope; authentic concern for our neighbor’s good; the proper keeping of God’s creation, and true human fraternity.

The Bergoglian-Globalists do not believe this: Don’t be fooled by their deceptive rhetoric, they are not Catholic. One can be certain that Our Lord is not fooled by their faux piety, and He will reward them accordingly.

Yes, the text (as all diabolical operations do) contains, as previously mentioned, any number of truths. For instance, it addresses Our Lady saying:

– You never cease to guide us to Jesus, the Prince of Peace.

– Your Immaculate Heart is a refuge for the Church and for all humanity.

– Through your heart, peace will dawn.

Despite these and other such utterances, the Bergoglian-Globalist text is unprayable by Catholic lips.

Even so, there can be little doubt that, on March 25, millions of sincere, poorly formed, undernourished persons of good will – men and women who genuinely desire to be and to remain Catholic – will do just that.

Will Our Blessed Mother turn a deaf ear to their prayerful pleas offered in innocence?

Again, the Memorare comes to mind: Never was it known that anyone who fled to Our Lady’s protection, implored her help, or sought her intercession was left unaided.

So, what about we, who by the grace of God, have sensus Catholicus?What are we to do on March 25? Should we go about our day as if it’s just another Lenten Friday?

No, I don’t believe that we should.

It seems to me that it would be foolish and self-defeating for us to imagine that we are somehow honoring Our Lady of Fatima, or Catholic tradition more generally, by ignoring the momentousness of this occasion when millions of people around the world will be crying out at once to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mediatrix of All Graces, for her maternal protection.

We should, therefore, join our voices to theirs, but in a way that uncompromisingly reflects the one true Faith, taking into account the bitter reality of our present situation.

I will leave it to you, dear reader, to provide your own heartfelt words.

That said, I would invite you to join me in including – with the Bergoglian-Globalists in mind – the following imprecatory prayer of the Psalmist, inspired by the Holy Ghost:

But as for me in the multitude of thy mercy, I will come into thy house; I will worship towards thy holy temple, in thy fear. Conduct me, O Lord, in thy justice: because of my enemies, direct my way in thy sight. For there is no truth in their mouth; their heart is vain. Their throat is an open sepulchre: they dealt deceitfully with their tongues: judge them, O God. Let them fall from their devices: according to the multitude of their wickedness cast them out: for they have provoked thee, O Lord. But let all them be glad that hope in thee: they shall rejoice for ever, and thou shalt dwell in them. And all they that love thy name shall glory in thee: For thou wilt bless the just. O Lord, thou hast crowned us, as with a shield of thy good will. (Psalms 5:8-13)