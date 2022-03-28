The Crucifixion by Guido Reni

.

Rome, Italy – March 25, 2015: Rome – The altarpiece of Crucifixion by Guido Reni (1640) in high alar of church Chiesa di San Lorenzo in Lucina.

A profoundly beautiful analysis of the Crucified Christ, the altarpiece of San Lorenzo:

Prayer Before a Crucifix

Look down upon me, good and gentle Jesus

while before Your face I humbly kneel and,

with burning soul,

pray and beseech You

to fix deep in my heart lively sentiments

of faith, hope, and charity;

true contrition for my sins,

and a firm purpose of amendment.

While I contemplate,

with great love and tender pity,

Your five most precious wounds,

pondering over them within me

and calling to mind the words which David,

Your prophet, said to You, my Jesus:

“They have pierced My hands and My feet,

they have numbered all My bones.”

Amen.