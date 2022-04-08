Reflections on the Cross with St Thérèse of Lisieux

“How I thirst for Heaven—that blessed habitation where our love for Jesus will have no limit! But to get there we must suffer… we must weep… Well, I wish to suffer all that shall please my Beloved.”

The Crucifixion by Pedro Orrente

“Jesus offers you the cross, a very heavy cross, and you are afraid of not being able to carry it without giving way. Why? Our Beloved Himself fell three times on the way to Calvary, and why should we not imitate Him?”

“In the cross is infusion of heavenly sweetness: in the cross is strength of mind: in the cross is joy of spirit.”

“As Jesus had made me realize that the Cross was the means by which He would give me souls, the more often it came my way, the more suffering attracted me.”

“Living on Love is not setting up one’s tent

At the top of Tabor.

It’s climbing Calvary with Jesus,

It’s looking at the Cross as a treasure!

In Heaven I’m to live on joy.

Then trials will have fled forever.

But in exile, in suffering I want

To live on Love.” – from a poem by St Thérèse of Lisieux

Stations of the Cross with St. Thérèse of Lisieux

[These Stations of the Cross are located behind the Basilica of St. Thérèse in Lisieux.]