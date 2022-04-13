The Precious Blood of Our Lord



Giving of blood to God dates back to the years of Abel, son of Adam. Abel gave the best of his flock, (Gen.4:4) an unblemished lamb, in sacrifice to God. Nothing was withheld, the whole of the lamb was given, not merely the remains. This was the gift and sacrifice that was most pleasing to God. It foreshadowed the total gift of Jesus, the Lamb of God, to His Eternal Father.

Blood is the life force, the shedding of which signifies an absolute commitment to the one to whom it is offered. Blood is a seal of any agreement, the breaking of which can lead to the shedding of blood. The covenant made between God and the sons of Abraham was verified by the offering of lambs in the Temple. The blood of those lambs was sprinkled on the altar, in acknowledgment of God’s absolute though benign dominion over man. By breaking that covenant, the Hebrews, like Adam, forsook their special relationship with God and incurred the same loss. The blood of lambs shed in the Temple was no longer an acceptable sacrifice. Restoration could only be accomplished with a new covenant.

The prophets, especially Isaiah, announced the coming of One Who would restore that covenant, describing the way in which it would be restored. And so it was. Jesus, the Son of God, alone, could restore the covenant and pay the debt owed to the Justice of the Eternal Father. This was achieved in the time honoured way, through the shedding of innocent blood. Their cry “His blood be upon us and our children” was not only a repudiation of Jesus, but also an obscure prophecy that by that Sacred Blood, the children of Israel would be washed in clean water – baptism.

The very last act of the salvific death of Jesus, was the pouring of His Blood from His Heart through His spear-pierced side. Prior to His Sacred Passion, Our Lord performed the stupendous, now daily miracle, of turning bread and wine into His Sacred Body and Precious Blood for our spiritual and physical sustenance. During Passion Week we have the specific duty and privilege of honouring, adoring and drinking that life giving spiritual drink – His Precious Blood – the New and Eternal Covenant, shed for us and for many, for the remission of sin.

Let us behold Our Saviour, meditate on the shedding of His Precious Blood and thank Him with all our hearts.

Prayer to the Most Precious Blood of Jesus:

O precious Blood of Jesus, infinite price paid for the redemption of sinful mankind. O Divine Blood, drink and laver of our souls, standing between us and the Father pleading mercy.

With all my heart I adore You, sweet Lord, and offer reparation for the insults, outrages and ingratitude, which You continuously receive from human beings, especially those who dare blaspheme the Divine Blood You shed for us.

Bless this Blood of Infinite value. Bless the fire of Jesus’ Love who shed it to the last drop for us. Where would I be if not for this Divine Blood that redeemed me? Indeed, Lord, I have drawn if from You to the last drop. What love! Thank You for this saving balm!

May every heart, every tongue, now and forever, praise and thank this priceless balm, this saving Blood, this fountain of crimson Mercy welling up from the fountain of infinite Love. Amen.

Devotion to the Drops of Blood Lost by our Lord Jesus Christ on His Way to Calvary

St. Elizabeth, Queen of Hungary, with St. Matilda and St. Bridget, wishing to know something of the Passion of Jesus Christ, offered fervent and special prayers, upon which Our Lord revealed to them:

To all the faithful who shall recite for 3 years, each day, 2 Our Fathers, 2 Hail Marys and 2 Glory Bes, in honour of the drops of blood I lost, I will concede the following 5 graces:

1st: The plenary indulgence and remittance of your sins.

2nd: You will be free from the pains of Purgatory.

3rd: If you should die before completing the said 3 years, for you it will be the same as if you had completed them.

4th: It will be upon your death the same as if you had shed all your blood for the Holy Faith.

5th: I will descend from Heaven to take your soul and that of your relatives, until the fourth generation.

Blessed by His Holiness Pope Leo XIII in Rome, April 5, 1890.