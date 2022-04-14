The Three Main Mysteries of Holy Thursday: The Holy Priesthood, the Eucharist, and Fraternal Charity. Father speaks on the cities of refuge in the Old Testament & who ran those cities. What did they represent? Why is this significant? What is the 7th city of refuge today?

