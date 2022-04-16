Easter Sunday Mass Readings and Reflections

Sunday, April 17

Easter Sunday: The Resurrection of the Lord – Solemnity

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Anicetus

Acts of the Apostles 10,34a.37-43.

Peter proceeded to speak and said, “You know

what has happened all over Judea, beginning in Galilee after the baptism that John preached,

how God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the holy Spirit and power. He went about doing good and healing all those oppressed by the devil, for God was with him.

We are witnesses of all that he did both in the country of the Jews and (in) Jerusalem. They put him to death by hanging him on a tree.

This man God raised (on) the third day and granted that he be visible,

not to all the people, but to us, the witnesses chosen by God in advance, who ate and drank with him after he rose from the dead.

He commissioned us to preach to the people and testify that he is the one appointed by God as judge of the living and the dead.

To him all the prophets bear witness, that everyone who believes in him will receive forgiveness of sins through his name.”

Psalms 118(117),1-2.16ab-17.22-23.

Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good,

for his mercy endures forever.

Let the house of Israel say,

“His mercy endures forever.”



“The right hand of the LORD is exalted;

the right hand of the LORD has struck with power.”

I shall not die, but live,

and declare the works of the LORD.



The stone which the builders rejected

has become the cornerstone.

By the LORD has this been done;

it is wonderful in our eyes.

Letter to the Colossians 3,1-4.

Brothers and sisters: If you were raised with Christ, seek what is above, where Christ is seated at the right hand of God.

Think of what is above, not of what is on earth.

For you have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God.

When Christ your life appears, then you too will appear with him in glory.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 20,1-9.

On the first day of the week, Mary of Magdala came to the tomb early in the morning, while it was still dark, and saw the stone removed from the tomb.

So she ran and went to Simon Peter and to the other disciple whom Jesus loved, and told them, “They have taken the Lord from the tomb, and we don’t know where they put him.”

So Peter and the other disciple went out and came to the tomb.

They both ran, but the other disciple ran faster than Peter and arrived at the tomb first;

he bent down and saw the burial cloths there, but did not go in.

When Simon Peter arrived after him, he went into the tomb and saw the burial cloths there,

and the cloth that had covered his head, not with the burial cloths but rolled up in a separate place.

Then the other disciple also went in, the one who had arrived at the tomb first, and he saw and believed.

For they did not yet understand the scripture that he had to rise from the dead.

Saint John Henry Newman (1801-1890)

Cardinal, founder of the Oratory in England, theologian

Sermon “The Difficulty of Realizing Sacred Privileges”, PPS, vol. 6, no. 8

This is the Day

“This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it” (Ps 118[117]:24) (…). We Christians, though born in our very infancy into the kingdom of God (…) and though knowing and believing this truth entirely, yet have very great difficulty and pass many years in learning our privilege. Not any one, of course, fully understands it (…). And here we are, even on this great Day, this Day of days, on which Christ arose from the dead,—here are we (…) as infants (…) without eyes to see or heart to comprehend who we are (…).

This is Easter Day. Let us say this again and again to ourselves with fear and great joy. As children say to themselves, “This is the spring,” or “This is the sea,” trying to grasp the thought (…), let us say, “This is the Day of Days, the Royal Day, the Lord’s Day (Rv 1:10 Gk.). This is the Day on which Christ arose from the dead; the Day which brought us salvation”. It is a Day which has made us greater than we know. It is our Day of rest, the true Sabbath. Christ entered into His rest (Heb 4), and so do we. It brings us, in figure, through the grave and gate of death to our season of refreshment in Abraham’s bosom (Acts 3:20; Lk 16:22).

We have had enough of weariness, and dreariness, and listlessness, and sorrow, and remorse. We have had enough of this troublesome world. We have had enough of its noise and din. Noise is its best music. But now there is stillness; and it is a stillness that speaks… such is our blessedness now. Calm and serene days have begun; and Christ is heard in them, and His “still small voice” (1 Kgs 19:12), because the world speaks not. Let us only put off the world, and we put on Christ (Eph 4:22; Rm 13:14) (…). May that unclothing be unto us a clothing upon of things invisible and imperishable! May we grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior, season after season, year after year, till He takes us to Himself (…) into the kingdom of His Father and our Father, His God and our God (Jn 20:17).



