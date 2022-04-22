Learning how to Speak and Write “in Catholic” would be a vast Improvement for our Pope 

Posted on April 22, 2022 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

IS POPE FRANCIS ”SPEAKING IN SYNOD”?

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Learning how to Speak and Write “in Catholic” would be a vast Improvement for our Pope 

  1. Mary Salmond says:
    April 22, 2022 at 13:54

    Now if we could understand it, would be amazing!

    Like

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s