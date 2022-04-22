Vatican: Another Bad Appointment Looming 

Msgr John Kennedy: The CDF’s disciplinary office includes among its responsibilities dealing with credible allegations of clerical child sexual abuse

#newsOejzqlypfr

Blog.MessaInLatino.it (April 22) knows that the Irish Monsignor John Joseph Kennedy, 53, a canon lawyer, will be the new “bad” Secretary of the Disciplinary Section of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The function is vacant since Francis kicked out Monsignor Giacomo Morandi for having defended Catholic doctrine.

After Morandi’s removal, he divided the CDF into a disciplinary and a doctrinal section.

Kennedy has been at the CDF since January 2003 while Francis is pontificating that members of his Curia should be serving only five years.

According to MessaInLatino.it Kennedy is disliked and incompetent – which, however, is the rule among Vatican employees.

At least two prelates, Adria Bishop Pierantonio Pavanello and Mondovì Bishop Egidio Miragoli were offered the position but refused, perhaps mindful of the treatment suffered by Morandi.