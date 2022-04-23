Sunday Readings and Reflections

Sunday, April 24

Second Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy Sunday)

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Benedict Menni, St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen – Martyr (1577-1622)

Acts of the Apostles 5,12-16.

Many signs and wonders were done among the people at the hands of the apostles. They were all together in Solomon’s portico.

None of the others dared to join them, but the people esteemed them.

Yet more than ever, believers in the Lord, great numbers of men and women, were added to them.

Thus they even carried the sick out into the streets and laid them on cots and mats so that when Peter came by, at least his shadow might fall on one or another of them.

A large number of people from the towns in the vicinity of Jerusalem also gathered, bringing the sick and those disturbed by unclean spirits, and they were all cured.

Psalms 118(117),2-4.22-24.25-27a.

Let the house of Israel say,

“His mercy endures forever.”

Let the house of Aaron say,

“His mercy endures forever.”



Let those who fear the LORD say,

“His mercy endures forever.”

The stone which the builders rejected

has become the cornerstone.



By the LORD has this been done;

it is wonderful in our eyes.

This is the day the LORD has made;

let us be glad and rejoice in it.



O LORD, grant salvation!

O LORD, grant prosperity!

Blessed is he who comes in the name of the LORD;

we bless you from the house of the LORD.



The LORD is God, and he has given us light.

Book of Revelation 1,9-11a.12-13.17-19.

I, John, your brother, who share with you the distress, the kingdom, and the endurance we have in Jesus, found myself on the island called Patmos because I proclaimed God’s word and gave testimony to Jesus.

I was caught up in spirit on the Lord’s day and heard behind me a voice as loud as a trumpet,

which said, “Write on a scroll what you see and send it to the seven churches: to Ephesus, Smyrna, Pergamum, Thyatira, Sardis, Philadelphia, and Laodicea.”

Then I turned to see whose voice it was that spoke to me, and when I turned, I saw seven gold lampstands

and in the midst of the lampstands one like a son of man, wearing an ankle-length robe, with a gold sash around his chest.

When I caught sight of him, I fell down at his feet as though dead. He touched me with his right hand and said, “Do not be afraid. I am the first and the last,

the one who lives. Once I was dead, but now I am alive forever and ever. I hold the keys to death and the netherworld.

Write down, therefore, what you have seen, and what is happening, and what will happen afterwards.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 20,19-31.

On the evening of that first day of the week, when the doors were locked, where the disciples were, for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood in their midst and said to them, «Peace be with you.»

When he had said this, he showed them his hands and his side. The disciples rejoiced when they saw the Lord.

(Jesus) said to them again, “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I send you.”

And when he had said this, he breathed on them and said to them, “Receive the holy Spirit.

Whose sins you forgive are forgiven them, and whose sins you retain are retained.”

Thomas, called Didymus, one of the Twelve, was not with them when Jesus came.

So the other disciples said to him, “We have seen the Lord.” But he said to them, “Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands and put my finger into the nailmarks and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.”

Now a week later his disciples were again inside and Thomas was with them. Jesus came, although the doors were locked, and stood in their midst and said, “Peace be with you.”

Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here and see my hands, and bring your hand and put it into my side, and do not be unbelieving, but believe.”

Thomas answered and said to him, “My Lord and my God!”

Jesus said to him, “Have you come to believe because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and have believed.”

Now Jesus did many other signs in the presence of (his) disciples that are not written in this book.

But these are written that you may (come to) believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God, and that through this belief you may have life in his name.

Saint Anthony of Padua (c.1195-1231)

Franciscan, Doctor of the Church

Sermon for Sunday in the Octave of Easter

The threefold peace

Jesus said to them: “Peace be with you !” (Jn 20:19) He said “Peace be with you !” three times over because of the threefold peace the Lord restored: between God and man by reconciling him with the Father by his blood, between angels and men by taking human nature and rising above the choirs of angels, and between man and man by reuniting in himself, the cornerstone, the peoples of the Jews and Gentiles. (…)

So Jesus came and stood among them (Jn 20:19). “I am among you as one who serves” (Lk 22:27). He is within each heart. He is at the center because it is from him, as from a central point, that all the beams of grace radiate out towards us who stand on the circumference and walk around it. So Jesus stood in their midst and said to them: “Peace be with you !” (Jn 20:19). There is a threefold peace: that of time, that of the heart, and that of eternity. You are to have the first with your neighbor, the second with yourself, and thus you will have the third with God in heaven. You, too, stand “In the midst” also and you will have peace with your neighbor. If you do not stand in the midst, you will not be able to have peace. On the circumference there is neither peace nor tranquility of spirit but movement and restlessness. It is said that when elephants engage in a combat they take special care of the wounded: they enclose them in the center of the group in the company of the weakest ones. You, too, welcome your weak and wounded neighbor into the center of charity.

Thus, after the Lord had shown them his hands and his side, he said once again: “Peace be with you ! As the Father sent me, I also send you.” (cf. Jn 20:21) As the Father sent me to my Passion, in spite of his love, so I too, with the same love, send you.



