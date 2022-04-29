Catholic Lighthouse



Jesus Christ is the Light of the world. His beams of light penetrate the darkest minds and intellects.



His Lighthouse is the Holy Catholic Church. Nothing can snuff out the light beaming from this divinely established Lighthouse, but sadly, minds can reflect that beautiful Light away, and reject Its blessed Truth, allowing the storms of iniquity to overflow and draw souls darkened by skotos*, into the depths of the sea, facing fearful shipwreck on the shores of hell.



The beautiful Star of the Sea, Mary Immaculate, the Lighthouse keeper, has the power given by God, to calm the raging storm tossed souls, and lead them safely to the firm steadfast anchorage of the Holy Catholic Church, divinely founded on the Rock of Peter.



There, in the security of this sacred sanctuary, all who enter in are assured of the graces necessary for eternal joy. The Pilot, the Vicar of Christ, steers this unsinkable ship into the calm waters of infallible truth and peace.



*(biblical Greek meaning: of ignorance respecting divine things and human duties, and the accompanying ungodliness and immorality, together with their consequent misery in hell)

Litany of Light

V. Lord, have mercy on us.

R. Christ, have mercy on us.

V. Lord, have mercy on us. Christ, hear us.

R. Christ, graciously hear us.

God the Father of Heaven, have mercy on us.

God the Son, Redeemer of the world, have mercy on us.

God the Holy Spirit, have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, one God, have mercy on us.

Christ, Light of the World, hear us.

Holy Mother of God, pray for us.

Mother of the New Dawn, pray for us.

Holy Trinity, source of all light, illuminate the darkness in our world:

To the minds of those dimmed by sin, bring your light.

To the hearts of those gripped by pornography, bring your light.

To those suffering depression or mental illness, bring your light.

To the souls enslaved by substance abuse, bring your light.

To those burdened by same-sex attraction, bring your light.

To those gripped by anxiety and fear, bring your light.

To the hearts of those who mourn, bring your light.

To the souls and bodies of abusers and the abused, bring your light.

To those with no place to call home, bring your light.

To those intent on killing in the name of God, bring your light.

To abortion clinics, bring your light.

To brothels and human-trafficking locations, bring your light.

To hospitals, pharmacies and nursing homes, bring your light.

To classrooms of despair, confusion and falsehood, bring your light.

To violent and drug-infested streets, bring your light.

To war-torn territories, bring your light.

To lands darkened, flooded, or destroyed by natural disasters, bring your light.

Wherever there is confusion, despair, loneliness and anger, bring your light.

St. Joseph, pray for us.

St. Mary Magdalene, pray for us.

St. Lucy, pray for us.

St. Augustine, pray for us.

St. Hildegard of Bingen, pray for us.

St. Claire, pray for us.

St. Albert the Great, pray for us.

St. Thomas Aquinas, pray for us.

St. Bonaventure, pray for us.

All the Choirs of Angels, pray for us.

Mary, Light in the Darkness, pray for us.

V. Light of the World, who take away the sins of the world,

R. Spare us, O Lord.

V. Light of the World, who take away the sins of the world,

R. Graciously hear us, O Lord.

V. Light of the World, who take away the sins of the world,

R. Have mercy on us.

Amen.