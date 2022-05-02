Fervent plea to all Founders of Religious Orders

The great Founders of Religious Orders are waiting in Heaven for our urgent prayers, to come to the rescue of their Holy Communities, and that of Holy Church.

Waste not a precious moment in these days of chaos, error and apostacy, to beseech the powerful intercession of these great servants, friends and favoured sons and daughters of God.

The demons are terrified of them, and attempt to destroy their holy foundations, by introducing laxity into the Rule by which they serve God, His Church and the faithful, to the sanctification of its members, and the salvation of the laity.

A demon was asked which prayer they feared the most. The answer was, Psalm 67, Arise O Lord, let Thy enemies by scattered…. This prayer is the base of the *Chaplet of the Holy Face.

Founders and great warriors of Christ and His Holy Church are waiting for our cry for help. So let us implore St.Ignatius, Ss. Dominic, Francis of Assisi, Benedict, Bruno, Francis de Sales, and John Bosco, along with all Holy Founders, to hasten to our delivery from the fiercest assault of hell in centuries.

Beg these Founders to restore the original Rule in their Orders. To fill the members with a burning love for and defence of the fulness of Holy Catholic truth. To love, preach, teach and defend the Holy Faith in its entirety. Beg the holy kings of countries to intercede with the King of kings to restore sound Catholic Monarchies in every nation. For kings to be once again that which they were in former times, benign and just fathers of their nations, under the Eternal Father.

Each nation, city town and village has its Guardian Angel; call urgently on them to protect their charges from the fallen angels and their human agents. Ask the national Angels to wrap a ribbon of the Most Precious Blood around their countries as an impenetrable barrier against their enemies, both spiritual and physical. Request the Angel Guardian to tightly bind all the internal enemies, rendering them impotent. And beseech the Mighty Queen of the Angels to send St. Michael, with legions of Angels, to defeat the evil ones, demonic and human, and where possible to attain their conversion. Humbly request the Queen of Angels, to expose and render impotent, even the most hidden and most powerful agents of evil. All for the glory of God, and the salvation of souls.



*How to pray the Chaplet to the Holy Face of Jesus:

Make the Sign of the Cross and pray:

“O God, come to my assistance; O Lord make haste to help me. Glory be…” In honour of the sense of TOUCH of Jesus, pray: “My Jesus Mercy,” followed by the Glory be… Pray on the six beads: “Arise, O Lord! and let Thy enemies be scattered, and let them that hate Thee flee from before Thy Face.” In honour of the sense of HEARING of Jesus, pray: “My Jesus Mercy,” followed by the Glory be… Pray on the six beads: “Arise, O Lord! and let Thy enemies be scattered, and let them that hate Thee flee from before Thy Face.” In honour of the sense of SIGHT of Jesus, pray: “My Jesus Mercy,” followed by the Glory be… Pray on the six beads: “Arise, O Lord! and let Thy enemies be scattered, and let them that hate Thee flee from before Thy Face.” In honour of the sense of SMELL of Jesus, pray: “My Jesus Mercy,” followed by the Glory be… Pray on the six beads: “Arise, O Lord! and let Thy enemies be scattered, and let them that hate Thee flee from before Thy Face.” In honour of the sense of TASTE of Jesus, pray: “My Jesus Mercy,” followed by the Glory be… Pray on the six beads: “Arise, O Lord! and let Thy enemies be scattered, and let them that hate Thee flee from before Thy Face.” Pray: “My Jesus Mercy,” followed by the Glory be… Pray on the three beads: “Arise, O Lord! and let Thy enemies be scattered, and let them that hate Thee flee from before Thy Face.” The chaplet is concluded by saying on the Cross: “God, our Protector, look on us and look on the Face of Thy Christ.”

Each six beads are preceded by a single bead, followed by a Glory be to recall the sense we wish to honour. The three other beads mark the three years of the public life of Our Lord, and have for their intention to honour all the wounds of His adorable Face; there are also preceded by a single bead, to be followed by a Glory be for the same intention. The Glory be is recited seven times in honour of the seven last words of Jesus upon the cross, and the Seven Sorrows of Our Lady of Sorrows.