Amazon Will Pay for Employees to Kill Their Babies in Abortions

From Lifenews.com:

If pro-life Americans need another reason to quit using Amazon, here’s one: The company is giving money to employees to abort their unborn babies.

Reuters reports the online marketplace company told its employees Monday that it will give them up to $4,000 a year for travel expenses for elective abortions. The new benefit also applies to other “non-life threatening medical treatments,” according to the report.

Amazon joins Citigroup, Apple, Yelp, Levi Strauss and other companies that are giving their pregnant female employees money to abort their unborn babies.

These new incentives come as pro-life advocates hope and abortion activists fear the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade this summer. If that happens, researchers predict as many as 26 states will protect unborn babies by banning abortions.

Here’s more from Reuters:

Amazon’s new benefit, effective to Jan. 1 retroactively, applies if an operation is not available within 100 miles (161 km) of an employee’s home and virtual care is not possible, the company’s message said. It is open to U.S. employees or covered dependents enrolled in Premera or Aetna health plans, whether they work in a corporate office or a warehouse.

Amazon is the second largest company in the United States, reporting more than $386 billion in annual sales and nearly 1.5 million employees in 2021, according to Fortune.

The Reuters report did not mention if Amazon brought up politics in its message to employees, but dozens of other companies have criticized Texas openly for passing its heartbeat law. The law, which bans abortions once an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detectable, has saved thousands of lives since it went into effect in September.

Pro-life advocates have been warning about Amazon’s pro-abortion leanings for years. The company has attracted outrage in recent years for censoring conservative authors, removing a leading pro-life organization from its charitable giving program and helping to shut down the conservative social media platform Parler.

In March, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also gave a record donation – $275 million – to the abortion giant Planned Parenthood.

Other companies, including Uber, GoDaddy, Match and Tinder, Stitch Fix, Patagonia and Seventh Generation, also have criticized Texas for working to save babies from abortion. The software company Salesforce even offered to help employees move out of Texas because of its 2021 pro-life law.

These companies are not helping women by offering incentives to abort their unborn babies. Women already face intense pressure to have abortions, sometimes from partners and other times from their employers.

What they and their babies need is real support, and pro-life advocates are striving to provide it. Along with passing the heartbeat law last year, Texas state lawmakers also increased support for pregnant and parenting mothers and babies, ensuring that they have resources to choose life for their babies. Other pro-life advocates across the U.S. also are working to expand support services for families in need, through pregnancy centers, maternity homes, and even pregnant and parenting mothers in prison.

Prayer to End Abortions

Lord God, I thank you today for the gift of my life, and for the lives of all my brothers and sisters. I know there is nothing that destroys more life than abortion, yet I rejoice that You have conquered death by the Resurrection of Your Son. I am ready to do my part in ending abortion. Today I commit myself never to be silent, never to be passive, never to be forgetful of the unborn. I commit myself to be active in the pro-life movement, and never to stop defending life until all my brothers and sisters are protected, and our nation once again becomes a nation with liberty and justice not just for some, but for all, through Christ our Lord. Amen!