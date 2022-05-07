A Message given by Our Lady of Ukraine

From Servants of Christ

Our Lady of Ukraine: A Catastrophe is imminent, just as in the time of Noah!

—————-

PLEASE NOTE:

Today is the first Saturday of the month of May, the month specially dedicated to Our Blessed Lady. Enormous blessings descend on all those who practice devotion to the First Five Saturdays of the month. In this time of many offences committed against the Immaculate Heart of Mary, a time of great confusion in the Church and danger threatening men’s eternal souls, never has it been more urgent than today to start (or continue) this devotion requested by Our Lady at Fatima.

How to Practice the Five First Saturday’s Devotion