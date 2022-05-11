ITALIAN, INDIAN COURTS DEMOLISH FORCED JABS

VATICAN CITY (ChurchMilitant.com)
The Vatican has extended its vaccine regime until May 31, despite Italian courts striking down mandatory vaccinations and ruling that the inoculation offers a “zero guarantee” protection against the transmission of COVID-19.
In a landmark judgment, the Padua court declared Italy’s vaccine obligation to be “unreasonable,” as it can “notoriously happen,” as “daily experience confirms, that a vaccinated person contracts the virus and infects other people.”
Vaccinated persons (who are not required to undergo testing for COVID-19) “can be equally infected and can, therefore, equally infect others; the guarantee that the vaccinated person is not infected is zero,” Judge Roberto Beghini wrote in the verdict, published April 28.
A COVID-19 diagnostic test does not provide an absolute guarantee that the individual is not infected. Hence, it needs to be repeated periodically. While “the guarantee provided by the test, repeated, is certainly relative, that given by the vaccine is zero,” Beghini stressed.
Unconstitutional Jabs
In comments to Church Militant, top Italian ethicist Dr. Fulvio Di Blasi explained that the Padua court “had expressed itself in a crystal-clear manner, blowing to bits the dominant single narrative on vaccination.”
Dr. Di Blasi, a key expert witness in an earlier landmark judgment by the constitutional court of Sicily against forced vaccinations, said that “the Padua judge took it for granted that the legislation on compulsory vaccination is unconstitutional … and is also contrary to European fundamental principles.”
Di Blasi, author of the bestseller Pandemic: An Invitation to Confrontation, elaborated, “The Padua judge strongly confirmed that vaccines do not protect against contagion and that this can now be considered an indisputable fact — so obvious that it does not need trial evidence. Vaccines do not serve the common good and, therefore, cannot be imposed on citizens.
Earlier in April, in deciding the case of a nursing student who was barred from the University of Palermo for refusing the shot, the Sicilian court ruled that the vaccine obligation was unconstitutional.
Forced vaccination violates the right to health (Article 32), right to work (Article 4), right to education (Article 34) and right to freedom of thought (Article 21) of the Italian Constitution, the court noted.
The student argued that the vaccine is experimental, that he had already had COVID-19 (thus enjoying permanent immunity) and that he would be at risk of dying from antibody-dependent enhancement.
The court also noted that the number of adverse events from COVID-19 jabs is “significantly higher than that found for other mandatory vaccines,” with “disorders and pathologies affecting the cardiocirculatory (thrombosis, ischemia, immune thrombocytopenia), lymphatic, cardiovascular (including myocarditis), endocrine [and] immune systems, connective and musculoskeletal tissues, nervous, renal, respiratory systems and neoplasm.”
“There are very serious events, whose statistical frequency can question the constitutionality balance represented by the overall tolerability for the obliged subject of the possible side effects,” the court observed.
India’s Vaccine Verdict
In a similar judgment, India’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of Dr. Jacob Puliyel, former member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, declaring that “bodily integrity is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution, and no individual can be forced to be vaccinated.”
“Further, personal autonomy of an individual, which is a recognized facet of the protections guaranteed under Article 21, encompasses the right to refuse to undergo any medical treatment in the sphere of individual health,” Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai wrote.
The government failed to prove that “the risk of transmission of the virus from unvaccinated individuals is almost on par with that from vaccinated persons,” and, hence, its vaccine mandates “cannot be said to be proportionate,” the top court ruled.
“Information relating to adverse effects following immunization is crucial for creating awareness around vaccines and their efficacy, apart from being instrumental in further scientific studies,” the judges added.
Vatican Prolongs Vaccine Regime
However, in a decree issued May 6, Vatican secretary of state Cdl. Pietro Parolin announced an extension of the vaccine obligation, arguing that the “current pandemic situation calls for specific, extraordinary and exceptional measures to counter it and to ensure the safe conduct of activities, including by way of derogation from existing legislation.”
The Vatican imposed a “Super Green Pass” on its territory and on its extra-territorial properties in its Dec. 23 decree, compelling all residents, staff and visitors to be doubly jabbed and boosted or recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months. The decree does not permit diagnostic COVID-19 testing as a condition of entry.
Italy ended major COVID-19 restrictions on April 30, no longer requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination to visit places like restaurants, bars and museums. A basic Green Pass is still needed to enter hospitals and retirement homes.