Sunday Readings and Reflections

Sunday, May 15

Fifth Sunday of Easter

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Isidor the Farmer

Acts of the Apostles 14,21b-27.

After Paul and Barnabas had proclaimed the good news to that city and made a considerable number of disciples, they returned to Lystra and to Iconium and to Antioch.

They strengthened the spirits of the disciples and exhorted them to persevere in the faith, saying, “It is necessary for us to undergo many hardships to enter the kingdom of God.”

They appointed presbyters for them in each church and, with prayer and fasting, commended them to the Lord in whom they had put their faith.

Then they traveled through Pisidia and reached Pamphylia.

After proclaiming the word at Perga they went down to Attalia.

From there they sailed to Antioch, where they had been commended to the grace of God for the work they had now accomplished.

And when they arrived, they called the church together and reported what God had done with them and how he had opened the door of faith to the Gentiles.

Psalms 145(144),8-9.10-11.12-13ab.

The LORD is gracious and merciful,

slow to anger and of great kindness.

The LORD is good to all

and compassionate toward all his works.



Let all your works give you thanks, O LORD,

and let your faithful ones bless you.

Let them discourse of the glory of your Kingdom

and speak of your might.



Making known to men your might

and the glorious splendor of your Kingdom.

Your Kingdom is a Kingdom for all ages,

and your dominion endures through all generations.

Book of Revelation 21,1-5a.

Then I, John, saw a new heaven and a new earth. The former heaven and the former earth had passed away, and the sea was no more.

I also saw the holy city, a new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.

I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Behold, God’s dwelling is with the human race. He will dwell with them and they will be his people and God himself will always be with them (as their God).

He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there shall be no more death or mourning, wailing or pain, (for) the old order has passed away.”

The one who sat on the throne said, “Behold, I make all things new.” Then he said, “Write these words down, for they are trustworthy and true.”

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 13,31-33a.34-35.

When Judas had left them, Jesus said, “Now is the Son of Man glorified, and God is glorified in him.

(If God is glorified in him,) God will also glorify him in himself, and he will glorify him at once.

My children, I will be with you only a little while longer. You will look for me, and as I told the Jews, ‘Where I go you cannot come,’ so now I say it to you.

I give you a new commandment: love one another. As I have loved you, so you also should love one another.

This is how all will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”

Saint Teresa of Calcutta (1910-1997)

founder of the Missionary Sisters of Charity

A Simple Path (© 1995)

“As I have loved you, so you also should love one another”

I always say that love starts at home: family first, and then your own town or city. It is easy to love people who are far away but it is not always so easy to love those who live with us or right next to us. I do not agree with the big way of doing things – love needs to start with an individual. To get to love a person, you must contact that person, become close. Everyone needs love. All must know that they’re wanted and that they are important to God.

Christ said, “Love one another as I have loved you.” He also said, “Whatever you did to the least of my brethren, you did it to me,” (Mt 25:40) so we love Him in the poor – and every human being in the world is poor in something or other. He said, “I was hungry and you fed me (…) I was naked and you clothed me” (Mt 25:35). I always remind the Sisters and Brothers that our day is made up of twenty-four hours with Jesus.

