Quote of the day

Posted on May 21, 2022 by Catholicism Pure & Simple
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Quote of the day

  1. Mary Salmond says:
    May 22, 2022 at 00:49

    Very good! Great reminder!

    Like

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s