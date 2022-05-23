The Blessed Virgin compared to the Air we Breathe

A poem by Gerard Manley Hopkins, SJ.
- Wild air, world-mothering air,
- Nestling me everywhere,
- That each eyelash or hair
- Girdles; goes home betwixt
- The fleeciest, frailest-flixed
- Snowflake; that’s fairly mixed
- With, riddles, and is rife
- In every least thing’s life;
- This needful, never spent,
- And nursing element;
- My more than meat and drink,
- My meal at every wink;
- This air, which, by life’s law,
- My lung must draw and draw
- Now but to breathe its praise,
- Minds me in many ways
- Of her who not only
- Gave God’s infinity
- Dwindled to infancy
- Welcome in womb and breast,
- Birth, milk, and all the rest
- But mothers each new grace
- That does now reach our race—
- Mary Immaculate,
- Merely a woman, yet
- Whose presence, power is
- Great as no goddess’s
- Was deemèd, dreamèd; who
- This one work has to do—
- Let all God’s glory through,
- God’s glory which would go
- Through her and from her flow
- Off, and no way but so.
- I say that we are wound
- With mercy round and round
- As if with air: the same
- Is Mary, more by name.
- She, wild web, wondrous robe,
- Mantles the guilty globe,
- Since God has let dispense
- Her prayers his providence:
- Nay, more than almoner,
- The sweet alms’ self is her
- And men are meant to share
- Her life as life does air.
- If I have understood,
- She holds high motherhood
- Towards all our ghostly good
- And plays in grace her part
- About man’s beating heart,
- Laying, like air’s fine flood,
- The deathdance in his blood;
- Yet no part but what will
- Be Christ our Saviour still.
- Of her flesh he took flesh:
- He does take fresh and fresh,
- Though much the mystery how,
- Not flesh but spirit now
- And makes, O marvellous!
- New Nazareths in us,
- Where she shall yet conceive
- Him, morning, noon, and eve;
- New Bethlems, and he born
- There, evening, noon, and morn
- Bethlem or Nazareth,
- Men here may draw like breath
- More Christ and baffle death;
- Who, born so, comes to be
- New self and nobler me
- In each one and each one
- More makes, when all is done,
- Both God’s and Mary’s Son.
- Again, look overhead
- How air is azurèd;
- O how! nay do but stand
- Where you can lift your hand
- Skywards: rich, rich it laps
- Round the four fingergaps.
- Yet such a sapphire-shot,
- Charged, steepèd sky will not
- Stain light. Yea, mark you this:
- It does no prejudice.
- The glass-blue days are those
- When every colour glows,
- Each shape and shadow shows.
- Blue be it: this blue heaven
- The seven or seven times seven
- Hued sunbeam will transmit
- Perfect, not alter it.
- Or if there does some soft,
- On things aloof, aloft,
- Bloom breathe, that one breath more
- Earth is the fairer for.
- Whereas did air not make
- This bath of blue and slake
- His fire, the sun would shake,
- A blear and blinding ball
- With blackness bound, and all
- The thick stars round him roll
- Flashing like flecks of coal,
- Quartz-fret, or sparks of salt,
- In grimy vasty vault.
- So God was god of old:
- A mother came to mould
- Those limbs like ours which are
- What must make our daystar
- Much dearer to mankind;
- Whose glory bare would blind
- Or less would win man’s mind.
- Through her we may see him
- Made sweeter, not made dim,
- And her hand leaves his light
- Sifted to suit our sight.
- Be thou then, thou dear
- Mother, my atmosphere;
- To wend and meet no sin;
- Above me, round me lie
- Fronting my froward eye
- With sweet and scarless sky;
- Stir in my ears, speak there
- Of God’s love, O live air,
- Of patience, penance, prayer:
- World-mothering air, air wild,
- Wound with thee, in thee isled,
- Fold home, fast fold thy child.
