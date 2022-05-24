Archbishop Viganò: Novus Ordo should be ABOLISHED (Dr Taylor Marshall Podcast)

Posted on May 24, 2022 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò recently said that Novus Ordo should be ABOLISHED. Dr Taylor Marshall comments. Do you agree?

