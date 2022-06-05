Precious moments: newly ordained FSSP priest blesses his parents

Precious moments ❤️ Mother and father receiving blessings from their newly ordained son Cedric Cortes FSSP. Video Courtesy: Janina Cortes pic.twitter.com/x6Of85MvaV— Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) June 2, 2022
