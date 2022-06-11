Sunday Readings and Reflections

Sunday, June 12

The Most Holy Trinity – Solemnity

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. John of St. Fagondez

Book of Proverbs 8,22-31.

“The LORD begot me, the first-born of his ways, the forerunner of his prodigies of long ago;

From of old I was poured forth, at the first, before the earth.

When there were no depths I was brought forth, when there were no fountains or springs of water;

Before the mountains were settled into place, before the hills, I was brought forth;

While as yet the earth and the fields were not made, nor the first clods of the world.

“When he established the heavens I was there, when he marked out the vault over the face of the deep;

When he made firm the skies above, when he fixed fast the foundations of the earth;

When he set for the sea its limit, so that the waters should not transgress his command;

Then was I beside him as his craftsman, and I was his delight day by day, Playing before him all the while,

playing on the surface of his earth; and I found delight in the sons of men.

Psalms 8,4-5.6-7.8-9.

When I behold your heavens, the work of your fingers,

the moon and the stars which you set in place—

What is man that you should be mindful of him,

or the son of man that you should care for him?



You have made him little less than the angels,

and crowned him with glory and honor.

You have given him rule over the works of your hands,

putting all things under his feet.



All sheep and oxen,

yes, and the beasts of the field,

The birds of the air, the fishes of the sea,

and whatever swims the paths of the seas.

Letter to the Romans 5,1-5.

Brothers and sisters: Since we have been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ,

through whom we have gained access (by faith) to this grace in which we stand, and we boast in hope of the glory of God.

Not only that, but we even boast of our afflictions, knowing that affliction produces endurance,

and endurance, proven character, and proven character, hope,

and hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out into our hearts through the holy Spirit that has been given to us.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 16,12-15.

Jesus said to his disciples: “I have much more to tell you, but you cannot bear it now.

But when he comes, the Spirit of truth, he will guide you to all truth. He will not speak on his own, but he will speak what he hears, and will declare to you the things that are coming.

He will glorify me, because he will take from what is mine and declare it to you.

Everything that the Father has is mine; for this reason I told you that he will take from what is mine and declare it to you.”

Symeon the New Theologian (c.949-1022)

Greek monk, saint of the Orthodox churches

Hymn 21 ; SC 174

“Everything that the Father has is mine”

You shone forth, O Savior, you manifested,

the inaccessible light of your essential being

as the light of glory,

and you brought light to a soul

immersed in darkness (…)

Enlightened by the Spirit’s light

we behold the Son, we see the Father

and adore the Trinity of Persons, one only God (…)

For the Lord Christ is the Spirit (2 Cor 3:17),

Spirit too is God, the Father of my Lord,

one only Spirit since he is most surely undivided ;

whoever possesses him, truly possesses

the Three without confusion (…)

For the Father exists ; how can he be the Son ?

For he is unbegotten in his very essence.

There is the Son ; and how can he become Spirit ?

The Spirit is Spirit – and how can he appear as Father ?

The Father is Father because ?unbegotten ;

The Father is Father because ceaselessly begetting (…)

The Son is Son because ceaselessly begotten

and has been begotten since before time began.

He sprang forth from his root without being cut :

he both stands alone and is not separated.

He is wholly one with the living Father

and is himself Life and gives life to all (Jn 14:6; 10:28).

Everything the Father has, the Son has too ;

everything the Son has, the Father has equally.

Seeing the Son, I also see the Father ;

and the Father is seen to be wholly like the Son

except that the one begets and the other is unendingly begotten. (…)

How does the Son proceed from the Father ?

As the word proceeds from the mind.

In what way is he distinguished from him ?

As is the voice from the word.

How does he take on a body ?

As the word that is written down. (…)

How are we to name the Creator of all ?

All names and actions and outward expression,

all came into the world at God’s command

for it was he who gave names to all his works

and to each reality its own designation. (…)

But his own name has never been known

unless, as Scripture says, as the “inexpressible God” (cf. Gn 32:30)

If, therefore, he is inexpressible, if he has no name,

if he is invisible, if he is mysterious,

if he is inaccessible, alone beyond all words,

beyond not just human but angelic thought,

“He made darkness his cloak around him” (Ps 18:12).

All the rest here below belongs in shadow ;

he alone, as the light, stands outside the darkness.

