Vatican: They Didn’t Listen to God – They Will Listen to the Liquidator

Posted on June 13, 2022 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

From Gloria TV:

Cardinal George Pell went public with a disturbing statement from someone who has had access to the Vatican’s internal economic information (AffariItaliani.it, June 9).

“The Church is at risk of financial collapse. Debts of up to 800 million,” Pell said, “The problem is that the Vatican is still accumulating debts.”

During Covid the Vatican’s deficit reached 50 million, while for almost ten years it had been 20-25 million a year.

Pell predicts that “in ten years’ time, a crisis in the Vatican’s pension fund could erupt, experts estimate up to 800 million, the situation is serious, and something has to be done.”

