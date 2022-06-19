Meditations on Corpus Christi

A beautiful compilation of reflections by Ann Barnhardt:

You loved me from all eternity,

therefore You created me.

You loved me after You had made me,

therefore You became Man for me.

You loved me after You became Man for me,

therefore You lived and died for me.

You loved me after You had died for me,

therefore You rose again for me.

You loved me after You had risen for me,

therefore You went to prepare a place for me.

You loved me after You had gone to prepare a place for me,

therefore You came back to me.

You loved me after You came back to me,

therefore You desired to enter into me and be united to me.

This is the meaning of the Blessed Sacrament.

The mystery of love.



– Archbishop Goodier

…”The great and generous thoughts of Catholic heroism are conceived, or rather inspired, at the altar where the Adorable Sacrament reposes; there, depend upon it, in silent prayer the noble damsel in heart rejects the world and its vanities, and plights her troth to the Spouse of her chaste heart; there the young ecclesiastic, bowing in meditation calm and sweet, muses on the triumphs of his schoolmates over the swords and red-hot pincers of Tonquin, and resolves to share in their crown of martyrdom; there whatever is planned for the Church of God that requires zeal and persevering energy is matured and resolved.”

– A Victorian reflection from the writings of Cardinal Nicholas Patrick Wiseman (1802-1865) on the Blessed Sacrament & Catholic Heroism

Meditation of St. Francis of Assisi

Let everyone be struck with fear,

the whole world tremble,

and the heavens exult

when Christ, the Son of the living God,

is present on the altar in the hands of a priest!

O wonderful loftiness

and stupendous dignity!

O sublime humility!

O humble sublimity!

The Lord of the universe,

God and the Son of God,

so humbles Himself

that He hides Himself

for our salvation

under an ordinary piece of bread!

See the humility of God, brothers,

and pour out your hearts before Him!

Humble yourselves that you may be exalted by Him!

Hold back nothing of yourselves for yourselves,

that He Who gives Himself totally to you

may receive you totally!