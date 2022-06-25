Prayers of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

O MARY, Virgin most powerful and Mother of mercy, Queen of Heaven and Refuge of sinners, we consecrate ourselves to thine Immaculate Heart.

We consecrate to thee our very being and our whole life; all that we have, all that we love, all that we are. To thee we give our bodies, our hearts and our souls; to thee we give our homes, our families, our country. We desire that all that is in us and around us may belong to thee, and may share in the benefits of thy motherly benediction. And that this act of consecration may be truly efficacious and lasting, we renew this day at thy feet the promises of our Baptism and our first Holy Communion. We pledge ourselves to profess cour-ageously and at all times the truths of our holy Faith, and to live as befits Catholics who are duly submissive to all the directions of the Pope and the Bishops in communion with him. We pledge ourselves to keep the commandments of God and His Church, in particular to keep holy the Lord’s Day. We likewise pledge ourselves to make the consoling practices of the Christian religion, and above all, Holy Communion, an integral part of our lives, in so far as we shall be able so to do.

Finally, we promise thee, O glorious Mother of God and loving Mother of men, to devote ourselves whole-heartedly to the service of thy blessed cult, in order to hasten and assure, through the sovereignty of thine Immaculate Heart, the coming of the kingdom of the Sacred Heart of thine adorable Son, in our own hearts and in those of all men, in our country and in all the world. As in heaven, so on earth. Amen.

•••••••

By St. Francis de Sales

MOST Holy Mary, Virgin Mother of God, I N___, most unworthy though I am to be thy servant, yet encouraged by thy motherly care for me and longing to serve thee, do, in the presence of my guardian angel and all the court of heaven, choose thee this day to be my queen, my advocate and my mother, and I firmly purpose to serve thee evermore myself and to do what I can that all may render faithful service to thee.

Therefore, most devoted Mother, through the Precious Blood thy Son poured out for me, I beg thee and beseech thee, deign to take me among thy clients and receive me as thy servant forever.

Aid me in my every action, and beg for me the grace never, by word or by deed or thought, to be displeasing in thy sight and that of thy most holy Son.

Think of me, my dearest Mother, and desert me not at the hour of death. Amen.

(Pre-1968 Indulgence of 500 days)

•••••••

Consecration To The Blessed Virgin (Fatima)

O MOST Holy Mary, Virgin Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, in accordance with thy wish made known at Fatima, I consecrate myself today to thine Immaculate Heart. To thee I entrust all that I have, all that I am, to thy blessed charge and special keeping and into thine Immaculate Heart. For this day, for every day of my life, and at the hour of my death, I commend my soul and body.

To thee do I entrust all my hopes and consolations, all my trials and miseries, my life and the end of my life, that through thy most holy intercession and thy merits all my actions may be ordered and disposed according to thy will, and that of thy Divine Son.

Reign over me dearest Mother, that I may be thine in prosperity, in adversity, in health and in sickness, in life and in death. Grant that I may have no other spirit but thy spirit, to know Jesus Christ and His Divine and Holy Will; that I may have no other soul but thy soul, to praise and glorify the Lord; that I may have no other heart but thy heart, to love God with a pure and burning love like thine.

My beloved Mother, my glorious Queen, I am all thine and all that I have is thine. Amen.

•••••••

By St. John Berchmans

For Members of the Sodality of the Blessed Virgin Mary

HOLY Mary, Mother of God and Virgin, I choose thee this day for my queen, patron, and advocate, and firmly resolve and purpose never to abandon thee, never to say or do anything against thee, nor to permit that aught be done by others to dishonour thee. Receive me, then, I conjure thee, as thy perpetual servant; assist me in all my actions, and do not abandon me at the hour of my death. Amen.

(Pre-1968 Indulgence of 500 days)

•••••••

Consecration Prayer to Mary (St. Maximilian Kolbe)

“The Immaculate alone has from God the promise of victory over Satan. She seeks souls that will consecrate themselves entirely to her, that will become in her hands forceful instruments for the defeat of Satan and the spread of God’s kingdom.” (St. Maximilian Kolbe)

OIMMACULATA, Queen of Heaven and earth, refuge of sinners and our most loving Mother, God has willed to entrust the entire order of mercy to thee. I, N___, a repentant sinner, cast myself at thy feet humbly imploring thee to take me with all that I am and have, wholly to thyself as thy possession and property. Please make of me, of all my powers of soul and body, of my whole life, death and eternity, whatever most pleases thee.

If it pleases thee, use all that I am and have without reserve, wholly to accomplish what was said of thee: “She shall crush your head,” and, “Thou alone hast destroyed all heresies in the whole world.” Let me be a fit instrument in thine Immaculate and merciful hands for introducing and increasing thy glory to the maximum in all the many strayed and indifferent souls, and thus help extend as far as possible the blessed Kingdom of the most Sacred Heart of Jesus. For wherever thou enterest, one obtains the grace of conversion and growth in holiness, since it is through thy hands that all graces come to us from the most Sacred Heart of Jesus.

V/. Allow me to praise thee O Sacred Virgin.

R/. Give me strength against thy enemies.

•••••••

Consecration To The Blessed Virgin (By Ven. Pope Pius XII)

MOST Holy Virgin Mary, tender Mother of all, to fulfil the desires of the Sacred Heart and the request of the Vicar of thy Son on earth, we consecrate ourselves and our families to thy Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart, O Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, and we recommend to thee, all the people of our country and all the world.

Please accept our consecration, dearest Mother, and use us as thou wish to accomplish thy designs upon the world. O Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, and Queen of the World, rule over us, together with the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ, Our King. Save us from the spreading flood of modern paganism; kindle in our hearts and homes the love of purity, the practice of a virtuous life, an ardent zeal for souls, and a desire to pray the Rosary more faithfully.

We come with confidence to thee, O Throne of Grace and Mother of Fair Love. Inflame us with the same Divine Fire which has inflamed thy own Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart. Make our hearts and homes thy shrine, and through us, make the Heart of Jesus, together with thy rule, triumphant in every heart and home. Amen.

(More Marian Prayers by Ven. Pope Pius XII)

•••••••

Act of Consecration to the Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary

OLORD Jesus, Who on Calvary and in the Holy Eucharist hast shown Thyself to us as the God of love and mercy, kneeling humbly at Thy feet, we adore Thee and beg once more for Thy forgiveness and for Thy divine pity.

And, remembering that by Thine own act on Calvary, the human race, represented by Thy beloved disciple John, gained a Mother in the Virgin of Sorrows, we desire to honour the sufferings and woes of our Mother’s Heart by devoting ourselves to it in solemn consecration.

It is but just, O Mary, that our souls should strive henceforth to venerate thee with special homage under the title of thy Sorrowful Heart, a title won by sharing in the whole Passion of thy divine Son and thus co-operating in the work of our redemption, a title due to thee in justice, and dear, we believe, to Jesus and to thine own Heart wounded by the wound in His.

We consecrate, therefore, O Mary, to thy Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart, ourselves, our families, and our country. Have pity upon us. See our tribulations and the anguish of our hearts in the midst of the mourning and calamities that lay waste the world. Deign, O Mother of God, to obtain mercy for us that, being converted and purified by sorrow and made strong in faith, we may henceforth be devoted servants of Jesus Christ and of His Church, for whose triumph we pray. O Mary Immaculate, we promise to be faithful clients of thy Sorrowful Heart. Intercede for us, we beseech thee, with thy Son that, at the very cry of thy Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart, His divine Power may speedily bring to pass the triumph of right and justice. Amen.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, have pity upon us.

Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us and save us.

•••••••

Act of Consecration to Our Lady of Guadalupe

OUR LADY of Guadalupe, Ever Virgin, Mother of the True God, Woman clothed with the Sun, I totally consecrate myself to thee and to thine Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart.

In humility, through this consecration, I receive thee, Virgin of Guadalupe, into every moment of my life and every fibre of my being. I am assured that God has chosen thou for me and I recall what the Angel of the Lord told St. Joseph:

“Joseph, son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife, for that which is conceived in her, is of the Holy Ghost.” [Mt. 1:20]

Holy Archangel St. Gabriel who presented the beauty and virtues of Mary’s soul, [Lk. 1:26-35] obtain for me the grace to imitate these virtues and, by my example, to show others how to live, how to love, how to sacrifice and how to die.

As I receive thee, Queen and Mother of the Americas, I desire, with thy help, to grow in my relationship with thee, a relationship which was confirmed by thine Divine Son as He hung dying on the Cross when He said to thee His Holy and Sorrowful Mother,

“Woman, behold thy son!”

And to St. John, His beloved disciple,

“Behold thy Mother!” [Jn. 19:26-27]

I implore thee, Queen of the Angels, and to St. Michael and the other angels to defend us in our battle against Satan and all of the evil spirits in this present darkness. [Eph. 6:12]

In reparation I will pray and sacrifice. Please pray for us who seek refuge in thee, for the conversion of poor sinners who offend thee and for the salvation of all souls! I promise to keep ever before me thine instructions at the Wedding Feast at Cana:

“Whatsoever He shall say to you, do ye.” [Jn. 2:5]

In doing so I will be loyal and obedient to the Pope, thy first son on earth. I am sure in my consecration to thee that thou wilt lead me on a safe and sure path to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Holy Mother of God, save us through the Flame of Love of thine Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart! Send forth the grace from thy Flame of Love to the whole human race now and at the hour of our death. Send forth thy Spouse, the Holy Ghost, to bring us the New Pentecost and the fire of His Divine Love to renew the face of the earth.

O Mother of Mercy, let there be revealed, once more, in the history of the world the infinite power of merciful love! May it put an end to evil. May it transform consciences. May thy Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart reveal for all the light of faith, hope and love. May Christ the King reign over us, our families, cities, states, nations and the whole of humanity.

O clement, O loving, O Sweet Virgin Mary, hear our pleas and accept this cry from our hearts!

Dear Lady of Guadalupe, I conclude my consecration to thee with the message you gave to Blessed Juan Diego in Mexico on Tepeyc Hill in 1531 hereby accepting it also as a message from you to thee:

Know for certain that I am the perfect and perpetual Virgin Mary,

Mother of the True God.

Here I will show and offer all my love,

my compassion, my help and protection to the people.

I am your merciful Mother,

the Mother of all who love me,

of those who cry to me,

of those who have confidence in me.

Here I will hear their weeping and their sorrows

and will remedy and alleviate their suffering,

necessities and misfortunes…

Listen and let it penetrate your heart…

Do not be troubled or weighed down with grief.

Do not fear any illness or vexations, anxiety or pain.

Am I not here who am your Mother?

Are you not under my shadow and protection?

Am I not your fountain of life?

Are you not in the folds of my mantle?

In the crossing of my arms?

Is there anything else you need?

Mary, Our Blessed Mother! Pray for us! Amen.

•••••••

My Queen, My Mother!

MY QUEEN, my Mother! I give myself entirely to thee, and to show my devotion to thee I consecrate to thee this day, my eyes, my ears, mouth, my heart my entire self without reserve. Wherefore, good Mother, as I am thine own, keep me defend me as thy property and possession. Amen.

O Holy Mary, by thy Immaculate Conception, purify my body and sanctify my soul.