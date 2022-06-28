Priest’s open letter to Pope Francis: Please correct your ‘serious’ errors and defend divine truth

‘O Father, it is impossible not to ask you the following questions: Are you a member of ecclesiastical masonry? Who are the cardinals, bishops and priests who are members of this ecclesiastical masonry?’

Editor’s note: The following is the fourth open letter from a Catholic priest from the Ivory Coast written to Pope Francis, asking him to “take the path of humility,” and to clarify his “errors.” The priest writes under the name Father Jesusmary Missigbètò: his first open letter can be read here, with the second here, and the third here.

To the reigning Pontiff Pope Francis

Dearest Father, thank you for receiving this letter through the Prelate of Opus Dei. May Mary and Joseph help you to guide the Catholic Church in the Truth (Jesus Christ)! On May 28, 2022, your response to my letter of appeal and to the five questions I had asked you was silence. O Father, how sad, for your errors are grave and obvious…

September 5, 2016: "the commitment to live in continence can be proposed. Amoris laetitia does not ignore the difficulties of this option… the mentioned option may not, in fact, be feasible" (Pope Francis, Bishops of the Pastoral Region of Buenos Aires) But, Father, since when has the virtue of chastity become an option? How is it possible for a pope to ignore what all Catholics with a minimum of orthodox Christian formation (and even non-Christians who strive to live the natural moral law) know? Chastity is never an option but a serious moral duty for every human being.

Unfortunately, on June 5, 2017, you ordered that these three sentences be published as “Magisterium authenticum” (Acta Apostolicae Sedis 108, pp. 1071-1074). In over 2,000 years of Catholic history, this is the first papal doctrinal-moral error thus recorded in the Vatican Archives (cf. my 2nd open letter), with the astonishing support of several cardinals, bishops and priests: Parolin, Kasper, Schönborn, Coccopalmerio, Vallini, Cupich, Grech, Paglia, Forte, Scicluna, Fenoy, McElroy, Spadaro, Bordeyne, etc.

Moreover, does not this official publication, clearly showing your desire to impose this error on all Catholics, call into question the application of the dogma of infallibility to your pontificate? Could we not see here, a posteriori, the proof of a possible invalidity of your election to the Chair of St. Peter? (cf. Vatican Council I, First Dogmatic Constitution Pastor Aeternus on the Church of Christ, Chapter 4, July 18, 1870)

December 10, 2018: If a group of medical experts confirm to a woman that her future pregnancies will not pose a threat to her health or life, can that woman have her uterus removed because her future pregnancies will never come to term? Christian Tradition has always answered “no.” Yet Pope Francis and the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith have answered “yes,” thus opening the door to direct sterilisation, the first anti-natalist measure of the Catholic Church and the first error of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (cf. my 3rd open letter). In principle, Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer, S.J., prefect of the CD, and Archbishop Giacomo Morandi, the CDF’s secretary, should have rectified and resigned long ago.

October 4, 2019: Can a pope preside over a pagan ceremony (Pachamama)? Pope Francis did so by even planting a sacrilegious tree in the Vatican Gardens, thus insulting the sincere faith of the Catholic faithful converted from paganism (cf. my future 5th open letter).

October 21, 2020: “What we have to do is a civil coexistence law; they have the right to be covered legally. I defended this.” (Pope Francis, Documentary “Francesco”) On September 15, 2021, you again publicly defended this idea (cf. my 1st open letter). But, Father, when was the last time a pope asked the Christian faithful and humanity to work for the establishment of homosexual cohabitation laws? How is it possible that a pope ignores God’s sacred words about Sodom and Gomorrah: “their sin is so grave” (Genesis 18:20). Because of this, Pope St. John Paul II and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI recalled that every Christian has a “duty to witness to the truth” and to show “absolute personal opposition to such laws,” otherwise he commits “a gravely immoral” act (Document of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, June 3, 2003). Yet for Cardinal Hollerich, S.J., “the Church’s teaching that homosexuality is sin is false”; for Cardinal Marx, “homosexuality is not a sin”; for Fr. James Martin, S.J., “saying ‘your love is a sin’ is an attack.” It should be noted that Hollerich, Marx and Martin have been promoted to positions of responsibility and publicly praised by Pope Francis and not sanctioned. But Father, why don’t you see that all this makes you their accomplice in sin?

September 15, 2021: Can a pope demand that all publicly pro-abortion politicians be admitted to the Sacrament of the Eucharist? Pope Francis has publicly agreed (with the incredible support of Cardinals Ladaria, Peter Turkson, Wilton Gregory, Archbishops Paglia and Michael Jackels, etc.), thus contradicting Catholic Tradition opposed to this (cf. my 4th open letter).

June 11, 2022: In Italy, where you are the Primate, Father Gabriele Davalli blessed a homosexual couple with the agreement of Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna. Are you going to remain silent again or are you going to defend the divine truth about marriage and the family?

O Father, please remember the words of God the Father transmitted by St. Catherine of Siena, about people who refuse to follow the absolute divine laws (Ten Commandments): “masters and lords… unjust… they do not perform the duty… to make… virtuous men / blind and ignorant… they… disregarded the Truth, my only begotten Son… they had lost the light of reason / just as truth is acquired by the light of faith, so infidelity leads to lies” (Dialogue, 2nd response); “O ignorant! O senseless ones!… you insult me by transgressing my commandment… take the key to obedience” (Dialogue, 4th response).

O Father, why are you taking so long to rectify your obvious serious errors? Many Vatican analysts believe that you are part of ecclesiastical masonry (since Argentina you are officially an honorary member of Rotary International, usually considered close to masonic lodges). In fact, your errors go in the same direction as those of masonry: (devaluation of the Eucharist, homosexual cohabitation laws, abortion, anti-natalist measure of direct sterilization by hysterectomy, religious syncretism, etc. Moreover, Our Lady of Anguera seems to confirm this: “the poison is in the tree, not in the fruit” (3.790; March 16, 2013); “the poison is in the tree, and not in the fruit” (5.260; March 24, 2022).

Such membership is forbidden and sanctioned with excommunication by the Catholic Church (cf. Encyclical Humanum genus, Pope Leo XIII, April 20, 1884; Code of Canon Law 1917, Canon 2335; Documents of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, February 17, 1981, November 26, 1983, March 11, 1985). Let us hope that Catholic journalists and intellectuals will have the courage to investigate, for the love of Jesus and his Church.

O Father, you have only one way to clearly prove that you are a true pope of the Catholic Church: your actions (and not only your words). Indeed, Jesus, Our Lord and Master, had already warned us: “Beware of false prophets… by their fruits you will know them” (Matthew 7:15-20). Moreover, the Aristotelian-Thomistic tradition has left us with a classic principle of truth and action: “agere sequitur esse” (action follows being). Now your errors are attacking the family and marriage and recall the words of Sister Lucia of Fatima received from the Virgin Mary: “The final battle between the Lord and the kingdom of Satan will be over family and marriage… However, Our Lady has already crushed his head.”

O Father, I love you deeply and I long for the salvation of your soul, hence my boldness to speak to you with respect and clarity, in the presence of the whole family of your daughters and sons of the Catholic Church throughout the world (1.3 billion). Please remember the words of Jesus: “You are the salt of the earth. But if salt loses its taste, with what can it be seasoned? It is no longer good for anything but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot” (Matthew 5:13). I beg you: take the path of humility, for there is no other way to get to Heaven. Pride does not lead to God because “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble” (Proverbs 3:34; James 4:6; 1 Peter 5:5). At present, you have lost your moral prestige but you may still be able to recover it, if you are humble…

Your son in Jesus, Mary and Joseph,

