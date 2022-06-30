Thursday, 30 June is the great feast of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus, Who has loved and still does love mankind with a love beyond human measure. He, the Infinite God, has reduced Himself to appear as a small piece of bread, in order that we, His creatures, may receive Him, Body, Blood Soul and Divinity, into the depths of our beings.

He is the Supersubstantial Food that feeds not merely our bodies, as does ordinary bread, but our entire beings. That we may truly say, I live now NOT I, but Christ lives in me. He IS the Living Bread that came down from Heaven, that we may have life everlasting.

This immense gift of God Himself, must be received with deep love, adoration, reverence and thanksgiving. It is absolutely imperative that we prepare well for this meeting with Him who is the Source of life.

On receiving Him, follow the example of the woman in scripture who thought, if I but touch the hem of His garment I shall be healed. Adore Him first, acknowledge your sins with a contrite heart, and ask Him to sanctify, purify and heal your whole being, in Him, now and forever. Beg Him to stay always with you, for without Him we fall easily away from Him, a tragedy that is really inexpressible, a loss that is not readily remedied. It is His Love, His Mercy, that alone can reinstate you in grace.

The great Saint, Padre Pio of Pietrelcina, implored Him to “stay with me Lord.” A plea that Our Eucharistic Lord finds almost impossible to refuse to a soul that loves Him so fervently that it knows it cannot live separated from Him.

Do not forget to make a heartfelt reparation for all your past sins, along with the sins of your family and nation. Gratitude touches the Heart of Our Lord like no other offering. His complaint to St.Margaret Mary was “All IT (His Heart) receives from the generality of men, is ingratitude.” And still He loves us! Souls that are on fire with love for Him, can make reparation for many souls that forget Him. Yet He cannot forget us, He pursues our hearts relentlessly “come to Me, all you who are heavily laden, and I will give you rest… learn from Me, for I am meek and humble of Heart.” Where do we learn from Him more fully, than in the Sacraments, especially, the Sacrament of Divine Love?

Eucharistic King, what love, draws Thee daily from above! Clad in signs of Bread and Wine, lead us, feed us, keep us Thine.

Amen.



Stay with me, Lord

Prayer of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina after Holy Communion

Stay with me, Lord, for it is necessary to have You present so that I do not forget You. You know how easily I abandon You.

Stay with me, Lord, because I am weak

and I need Your strength,

that I may not fall so often.

Stay with me, Lord, for You are my life,

and without You, I am without fervor.

Stay with me, Lord, for You are my light,

and without You, I am in darkness.

Stay with me, Lord, to show me Your will.

Stay with me, Lord, so that I hear Your voice

and follow You.

Stay with me, Lord, for I desire to love You

very much, and always be in Your company.

Stay with me, Lord, if You wish me to be faithful to You.

Stay with me, Lord, for as poor as my soul is,

I want it to be a place of consolation for You, a nest of love.

Stay with me, Jesus, for it is getting late and the day is coming to a close, and life passes;

death, judgment, eternity approaches. It is necessary to renew my strength,

so that I will not stop along the way and for that, I need You.

It is getting late and death approaches,

I fear the darkness, the temptations, the dryness, the cross, the sorrows.

O how I need You, my Jesus, in this night of exile!

Stay with me tonight, Jesus, in life with all it’s dangers. I need You.

Let me recognize You as Your disciples did at the breaking of the bread,

so that the Eucharistic Communion be the Light which disperses the darkness,

the force which sustains me, the unique joy of my heart.

Stay with me, Lord, because at the hour of my death, I want to remain united to You,

if not by communion, at least by grace and love.

Stay with me, Jesus, I do not ask for divine consolation, because I do not merit it,

but the gift of Your Presence, oh yes, I ask this of You!

Stay with me, Lord, for it is You alone I look for, Your Love, Your Grace, Your Will, Your Heart, Your Spirit, because I love You and ask no other reward but to love You more and more.

With a firm love, I will love You with all my heart while on earth

and continue to love You perfectly during all eternity. Amen