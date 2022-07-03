Sunday Readings and Reflections

Sunday, July 3

Fourteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time

St. Thomas

Book of Isaiah 66,10-14.

Thus says the LORD: Rejoice with Jerusalem and be glad because of her, all you who love her; Exult, exult with her, all you who were mourning over her!

Oh, that you may suck fully of the milk of her comfort, That you may nurse with delight at her abundant breasts!

For thus says the LORD: Lo, I will spread prosperity over her like a river, and the wealth of the nations like an overflowing torrent. As nurslings, you shall be carried in her arms, and fondled in her lap;

As a mother comforts her son, so will I comfort you; in Jerusalem you shall find your comfort.

When you see this, your heart shall rejoice, and your bodies flourish like the grass; The LORD’S power shall be known to his servants.

Psalms 66(65),1-3.4-5.6-7.16.20.

Shout joyfully to God, all the earth,

sing praise to the glory of his name;

proclaim his glorious praise.

Say to God, “How tremendous are your deeds!”



“Let all on earth worship and sing praise to you,

sing praise to your name!”

Come and see the works of God,

his tremendous deeds among the children of Adam.



He has changed the sea into dry land;

through the river they passed on foot;

therefore let us rejoice in him.

He rules by his might forever.



Hear now, all you who fear God, while I declare

what he has done for me.

Blessed be God who refused me not

my prayer or his kindness!

Letter to the Galatians 6,14-18.

Brothers and sisters: may I never boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, through which the world has been crucified to me, and I to the world.

For neither does circumcision mean anything, nor does uncircumcision, but only a new creation.

Peace and mercy be to all who follow this rule and to the Israel of God.

From now on, let no one make troubles for me; for I bear the marks of Jesus on my body.

The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with your spirit, brothers and sisters. Amen.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 10,1-12.17-20.

The Lord Jesus appointed seventy-two others whom he sent ahead of him in pairs to every town and place he intended to visit.

He said to them, “The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few; so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest.

Go on your way; behold, I am sending you like lambs among wolves.

Carry no money bag, no sack, no sandals; and greet no one along the way.

Into whatever house you enter, first say, ‘Peace to this household.’

If a peaceful person lives there, your peace will rest on him; but if not, it will return to you.

Stay in the same house and eat and drink what is offered to you, for the laborer deserves his payment. Do not move about from one house to another.

Whatever town you enter and they welcome you, eat what is set before you,

cure the sick in it and say to them, ‘The kingdom of God is at hand for you.'”

Whatever town you enter and they do not receive you, go out into the streets and say,

‘The dust of your town that clings to our feet, even that we shake off against you.’ Yet know this: the kingdom of God is at hand.

I tell you, it will be more tolerable for Sodom on that day than for that town.

The seventy (-two) returned rejoicing, and said, “Lord, even the demons are subject to us because of your name.”

Jesus said, “I have observed Satan fall like lightning from the sky.

Behold, I have given you the power ‘to tread upon serpents’ and scorpions and upon the full force of the enemy and nothing will harm you.

Nevertheless, do not rejoice because the spirits are subject to you, but rejoice because your names are written in heaven.”

Benedict XVI

pope from 2005 to 2013

Message for the World Day of Prayer for vocations, 07/05/2006 (trans. © copyright Libreria Editrice Vaticana)

“Ask the master of the harvest”

Remembering the counsel of Jesus: “The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; pray therefore the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest”, we readily recognize the need to pray for vocations to the priesthood and to the consecrated life. It is not surprising that, where people pray fervently, vocations flourish. The holiness of the Church depends essentially on union with Christ and on being open to the mystery of grace that operates in the hearts of believers. Therefore, I invite all the faithful to nurture an intimate relationship with Christ, Teacher and Pastor of his people, by imitating Mary who kept the divine mysteries in her heart and pondered them constantly (Lk 2,19). Together with her, who occupies a central position in the mystery of the Church, we pray:

O Father, raise up among Christians

abundant and holy vocations to the priesthood,

who keep the faith alive

and guard the blessed memory of your Son Jesus

through the preaching of his word

and the administration of the Sacraments,

with which you continually renew your faithful.

Grant us holy ministers of your altar,

who are careful and fervent guardians of the Eucharist,

the sacrament of the supreme gift of Christ

for the redemption of the world.

Call ministers of your mercy,

who, through the sacrament of Reconciliation,

spread the joy of your forgiveness.

Grant, O Father, that the Church may welcome with joy

the numerous inspirations of the Spirit of your Son

and, docile to His teachings,

may she care for vocations to the ministerial priesthood

and to the consecrated life.

Sustain the Bishops, priests and deacons,

consecrated men and women, and all the baptized in Christ,

so that they may faithfully fulfil their mission

at the service of the Gospel.

This we pray through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Mary, Queen of Apostles, pray for us.



