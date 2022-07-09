When you think you cannot go on, you can’t do it, you can’t bear it or forgive it,…

Posted on 9 July 2022 by Fr. John Zuhlsdorf on his blog:

It was by the shedding of Christ’s Blood that we are redeemed. The smallest of drops of the Precious Blood of Christ is our sinful race’s ransom, and now our guerdon unto hope for Heaven.

Special veneration of the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord is by now a long-standing tradition during the month of July.

There is a Feast of the Most Precious Blood in the Roman Church’s traditional calendar, leading the way into the second half of the year on the 1st day of the 7th month. However, it was removed from general calendar by Paul VI, supposedly because Christ’s Blood is already venerated enough through the feasts of Corpus Christi, the Sacred Heart, and the Exaltation of the Cross. I’m unconvinced.

Neither do I think that St Gaspar del Bufalo is impressed with that decision. As I write, I have with me his 1st Class relic, ex ossibus. With Fr. Francesco Albertini, St Gasper founded a Confraternity of the Precious Blood at the Roman Basilica of San Nicola in Carcere, where I served for some years, directed a choir, and was ordained to the diaconate. With Gaspar we rightly exclaim: “I wish that I could have a thousand tongues, to endear every heart to the Precious Blood of Jesus.”

Christ shed his Blood for the forgiveness of our sins and our reconciliation with God. If He, in whose image and likeness we are made, will do that for us, and renew that for us on our altars, then how much more should we be willing to do that for each other.

Weigh also that, though we all may be different in height or sex or shape of eye and color of skin, we all bleed the same red Our Savior bled for our sins. Our unifying human blood, divinely infused, courses ruddy within His Sacred Heart, His risen veins.

As July streams on turn your own life’s blood-beating heart towards the Most Precious Blood of Christ. His beating and dying Heart, His flowing and draining blood, is liquid forgiveness.

Ask Mary, who bore His Heart beneath her heart, whose Blood is in His veins, to help change your heart.

When you think you cannot go on, you can’t do it, you can’t bear it or forgive it, let the Sacred Heart of Jesus lend the heavy pulsing you need to get through.

Most precious Blood of Jesus Christ, save us and the whole world! Amen.