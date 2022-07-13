Jordan Peterson: Message to the Christian Churches

Posted on July 13, 2022

Posted on 13 July 2022 by Fr. John Zuhlsdorf

There is a lot to discuss in this.  At some point we should try for a transcript. Listen to the whole thing before reacting. I know, I know… there’s combox and some people click into full “OOGA BOOGA” mode and have to start spouting before they’ve even gotten past the title. Try for a little patience. It won’t hurt.

BTW… what group within the Catholic Church is more aligned with Peterson’s message than most others? And what does that say about those who are trying to suppress them?

    What a powerful message ! And, as Father Z says ; what part of the Church does this? The traditional liturgy and parishes obviously. The liturgy has developed over centuries by the wisdom of many generations, to be jettisoned by some smarty pants in the 1960’s. our parish is absolutely full with young single men and young families and grows each month – we see new people weekly. Our priest has many conversions all the time. But don’t tell pope francis.

