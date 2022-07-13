Jordan Peterson: Message to the Christian Churches

Posted on 13 July 2022 by Fr. John Zuhlsdorf on his blog:

There is a lot to discuss in this. At some point we should try for a transcript. Listen to the whole thing before reacting. I know, I know… there’s combox and some people click into full “OOGA BOOGA” mode and have to start spouting before they’ve even gotten past the title. Try for a little patience. It won’t hurt.

BTW… what group within the Catholic Church is more aligned with Peterson’s message than most others? And what does that say about those who are trying to suppress them?