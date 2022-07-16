Prayers to Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Prayer of Saint Simon Stock

Thou who, with special mercy, look upon those clothed in thy beloved Habit, cast a glance of pity upon me. Fortify my weakness with thy strength; enlighten the darkness of my mind with thy wisdom; increase my faith, hope and charity. Assist me during life, console me by thy presence at my death, and present me to the August trinity as thy devoted child, that I may bless thee for all eternity in Paradise. Amen.

This is the prayer of St. Simon Stock, to whom the Scapular devotion with its promise was given. It has for seven centuries been called prayer to the Blessed Mother which has never been known to fail in obtaining her powerful help:

Flos Carmeli

O beautiful Flower of Carmel, most fruitful Vine,

Splendor of Heaven, holy and singular, who

brought forth the Son of God, still ever remaining

a Pure Virgin, assist me in this necessity.

O Star of the Sea, help and protect me!

Show me that thou art my Mother.

O Mary, Conceived without sin,

Pray for us who have recourse to thee!

Mother and Ornament of Carmel, Pray for us!

Virgin, Flower of Carmel, Pray for us!

Patroness of all who wear the Scapular, Pray for us!

Hope of all who die wearing the Scapular, Pray for us!

St. Joseph, Friend of the Sacred Heart, Pray for us!

St. Joseph, Chaste Spouse of Mary, Pray for us!

St. Joseph, Our Patron, Pray for us!

O sweet Heart of Mary, be my Salvation!