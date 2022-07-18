A “unique expression” of the “lex orandi” in Chicago

#Pentecost Mass at Holy Family Catholic Community in the @archchicago. pic.twitter.com/OEnzqQj5a8— Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 🇬🇧 (@MLJHaynes) June 8, 2022
#Pentecost Mass at Holy Family Catholic Community in the @archchicago. pic.twitter.com/OEnzqQj5a8
So this is allowed, but the Traditional Latin Mass is suppressed…
H/t to Fr Z
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
RSS - Comments
Pope St Pius V
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 2,047 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!