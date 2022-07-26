Saint Anne and Saint Joachim, pray for us!

Despite not knowing many details about her, for centuries the Church has remembered Saint Anne, the mother of the Blessed Virgin Mary on July 26. In a way it is precisely this lack of knowledge which gives us a beautiful lesson on holiness; namely, the importance of humility and the fact that sanctity is found with Jesus through Mary.
The Blessed Mother’s parents, St. Anne and St. Joachim were never written about in sacred Scripture. What we know of them comes only from apocryphal literature, the Church Fathers, and the tradition of the Church. These few accounts tell a simple story of a faithful couple.
St. Anne, which comes from the Hebrew name “Hannah”, struggled to have a child just like Hannah the mother of Samuel did (1 Samuel 1). And just as the Lord heard the cry of Hannah in the Old Testament, so too did He show mercy to St. Anne. For when she turned to the Lord and pleaded for a child, an angel said to her, “Hannah, the Lord has looked upon thy tears; thou shalt conceive and give birth and the fruit of thy womb shall be blessed by all the world”.
What an incredible blessing that St. Anne would go from the sorrow of sterility to being graced with immaculately conceiving the Mother of God! It just goes to show that the Lord is always faithful.
|The details of this beautiful story are not entirely certain, and the account is not inspired; nevertheless, the Church is sure that the parents of Mary must be saints. How could Mary’s parents and Christ’s grandparents not be made holy?
And so, in a way, St. Anne is not canonized because of any incredible feat, but simply by association. Here we have a mini-lesson, on the importance of having a community around us that leads us to heaven, and of being a role model for those around us as well. But the other key takeaway is that St. Anne’s path to holiness was simply to tenderly love the Blessed Virgin Mary who so tenderly loves our Lord. How true is this for us as well!
Though we must strive to love the Lord with all we are and do, many of us are not called to heroic feats. Rather, we are called to quiet and humble faithfulness, and to bask in the grace of our Lord Jesus through the intercession of his blessed mother. This is our surest and easiest road to sainthood, to Jesus through Mary.
And so through faithfully praying the rosary and spending time with our Lord in prayer, may we come to love the King and Queen of Heaven and Earth more and more as St. Anne did.
St. Anne, the mother of Our Mother, grandmother of our Lord, pray for us!
In the Hearts of Jesus and Mary,
Christopher P. Wendt
International Director
Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima
Lucky Dip
Recent Comments
kathleen on Can You Introduce a Little of… Mary Salmond on “Forward!” he cried, showing t… Máire Íde on A “unique expression” of the “… Traditional Catholic… on A “unique expression” of the “… Mary Salmond on Prayer request from Fr Z to av… Mary Salmond on Saint Bonaventure, pray for… cferry on Abp. Viganò defends priest san… Crow on Jordan Peterson: Message to th… Crow on European Parliament calls on V… Mary Salmond on Vatican finds way to approve c… akamtas on The Precious Blood of Our… The Gifts and Graces… on Marriage Crucifix a hook and a net ￼… on Bishop Barron: Not My Job Mary Salmond on You have seen the logo for the… Mary Salmond on How to know when The Warning i…
Recent 100+ Comments
Catholic Video
Join the Rosary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
People from all around the world
Are praying the Holy Rosary
For the intentions of
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Apologetics
Bible
Catechisms
Catholic Devotions
Catholic Prayers
Catholic Sources
Church Teaching
Liturgy
Writings of the Fathers
Follow us on Twitter!
- Saint Anne and Saint Joachim, pray for us! catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2022/07/26/sai… 10 hours ago
-
-
Recent Posts
- Saint Anne and Saint Joachim, pray for us! July 26, 2022
- Russell Crowe to star as the Vatican’s chief exorcist in new film July 26, 2022
- Europe, Islam, and Saint James the Moor-slayer July 25, 2022
- Missing piece of the 3rd Secret of Fatima: Rome will ‘host the seat of the Antichrist’ July 25, 2022
- Sunday Readings and Reflections July 23, 2022
- Saint Bridget of Sweden, pray for us! July 23, 2022
- Can You Introduce a Little of the Monastery into Your Day? July 22, 2022
- “Forward!” he cried, showing them the crucifix, “Victory is ours.” – St. Lawrence of Brindisi July 21, 2022
- Where do the Vatican authorities really stand on contraception? July 21, 2022
- St John Plessington, pray for us! July 19, 2022
- A “unique expression” of the “lex orandi” in Chicago July 18, 2022
- God Makes Great Things Happen with Small Means July 18, 2022
- Sunday Readings and Reflections July 17, 2022
- Prayer request from Fr Z to avert “a serious act of persecution” July 16, 2022
- Prayers to Our Lady of Mount Carmel July 16, 2022
- Saint Bonaventure, pray for us! July 15, 2022
- Jordan Peterson: Message to the Christian Churches July 13, 2022
- Quote of the day July 12, 2022
- From the Exorcist’s Diary: Do Saints Choose Us? July 11, 2022
- Does Enforcing Canon Law Harm the Flock? July 11, 2022
Archives
Search posts by keywords
Blog Stats
- 4,556,631 hits since 4th July 2010
Top Posts
- Russell Crowe to star as the Vatican's chief exorcist in new film
- Saint Anne and Saint Joachim, pray for us!
- Missing piece of the 3rd Secret of Fatima: Rome will ‘host the seat of the Antichrist’
- Europe, Islam, and Saint James the Moor-slayer
- Why the Latin Mass is Bringing Young People Back to Mass
- Marriage Crucifix
- Garabandal - Rumblings of the Warning: A Pope, a Synod, and a Trip to Moscow
- The Martyrs of Nowogrodek - on 01. August 1943, 11 Catholic nuns were murdered by the Gestapo
- Our Lady of La Salette: A Fearful Warning and a Prophecy
- Prayer to Saint Anne and Saint Joachim