Saint Anne and Saint Joachim, pray for us!

The details of this beautiful story are not entirely certain, and the account is not inspired; nevertheless, the Church is sure that the parents of Mary must be saints. How could Mary’s parents and Christ’s grandparents not be made holy?



And so, in a way, St. Anne is not canonized because of any incredible feat, but simply by association. Here we have a mini-lesson, on the importance of having a community around us that leads us to heaven, and of being a role model for those around us as well. But the other key takeaway is that St. Anne’s path to holiness was simply to tenderly love the Blessed Virgin Mary who so tenderly loves our Lord. How true is this for us as well!



Though we must strive to love the Lord with all we are and do, many of us are not called to heroic feats. Rather, we are called to quiet and humble faithfulness, and to bask in the grace of our Lord Jesus through the intercession of his blessed mother. This is our surest and easiest road to sainthood, to Jesus through Mary.



And so through faithfully praying the rosary and spending time with our Lord in prayer, may we come to love the King and Queen of Heaven and Earth more and more as St. Anne did.



St. Anne, the mother of Our Mother, grandmother of our Lord, pray for us!



In the Hearts of Jesus and Mary,



Christopher P. Wendt

International Director

Confraternity of Our Lady of Fatima