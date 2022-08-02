Abp. Viganò: Pope Francis’ pagan smudging ritual was an ‘act of submission to the New World Order’ 

Seeing Bergoglio impassively watch the satanic rites of evocation of the dead performed by a shaman unbelievably worsens the scandal of having rendered idolatrous worship to the infernal pachamama in the Vatican Basilica.



Pope Francis in Edmonton, Canada on July 24, 2022

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò



(LifeSiteNews) — Redde rationem villicationis tuæ, jam enim non poteris villicare: “Give an account of thy stewardship, for now thou canst be steward no longer.”

“My wife, when asked who converted her to Catholicism, always answers, “the devil’.” – G.K. Chesterton

It is not by chance that Satan is called a διάβολος, with the double meaning of liar and accuser. Satan lies because he hates the Truth, that is, God in His Essence. He lies because if he were to tell the truth he would reveal his own deceptions. He lies because only by lying can he also be the accuser of our brothers, “he who day and night accuses them before our God” (Ap 12:10). And just as the Most Blessed Virgin, the tabernacle of the Incarnate Word, is advocata nostra, so Satan is our accuser and the one who inspires false testimony against the just.

The Revolution – which is the overturning of the divine kosmos in order to establish infernal chaos – having no arguments to discredit the Church of Christ and the Christian society that has been inspired and guided by Her down the centuries, resorts to slander and the manipulation of reality. Cancel Culture is nothing other than the attempt to put the Civitas Dei on trial in order to condemn her without proof, imposing the civitas diaboli as its counterpart of alleged liberty, equality, and fraternity. In order to do this, as is evident, it prevents the masses from having a knowledge of the truth, because its deception is based on ignorance and bad faith.

This premise is necessary in order to understand the gravity of the behavior of the one who usurps the vicarious power deriving from the supreme authority of the Church to slander and accuse her before the world, in a grotesque parody of Christ’s trial before the Sanhedrin and Pilate. On that occasion also the civil authority listened to the false accusations made against Our Lord, and although recognizing His innocence, had Him scourged and crowned with thorns in order to please the people who were stirred up by the High Priests and the scribes, and then sent Him to death, crucifying Him with the most humiliating of tortures. The members of the Sanhedrin thus abused their spiritual authority, as the Prefect of Judea abused his civil authority.

The same farce has been repeated throughout history thousands and thousands of times, because hiding behind every lie, behind every unfounded accusation against Christ and against His Mystical Body which is the Church, is the devil, the liar, the accuser. And it is evident, beyond any reasonable doubt, that this Satanic action is inspiring the events reported in the press in the last few days, from the perfidious mea culpa of Bergoglio for the alleged sins of the Catholic Church committed in Canada against the indigenous peoples, to his participation in pagan rites and infernal ceremonies of evocation of the dead.

Regarding the “faults” of the Jesuit missionaries, I think Corrispondenza Romana (here) has answered exhaustively, enumerating the brutality to which the Martyrs of Canada were subjected at the hands of the Iroquois Indians. The same applies to the alleged accusations relating to the Indian residential schoolsthat the State had entrusted to the Catholic Church and the Anglicans in order to civilize the indigenous people and favor the assimilation of the Christian culture of the country.

We thus discover that “the Oblates [of Mary Immaculate] were the only defenders of the traditional language and way of life of the Indians of Canada, unlike the government and the Anglican Church, which insisted on an integration that uprooted the indigenous people from their origins.” We also learn that the alleged “cultural genocide” of the indigenous people that the Commission de vérité et réconciliation had to deal with in 2008 was then transformed, without any basis of truth or probability, into “physical genocide,” thanks to an absolutely false media campaign that was supported by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a pupil of Klaus Schwab and a notorious proponent of globalism and the Davos Agenda.

But if the truth has also been officially recognized by experts and non-partisan historians, nevertheless the cult of lies has continued its inexorable process, culminating in the official apologies of the head of the Church, demanded by Trudeau and immediately made his own by Bergoglio, who could not wait to humiliate once again the institution he unworthily represents. In their eagerness to indulge the official narrative and please their masters, Trudeau and Bergoglio consider as a negligible detail the total non-existence of evidence about the phantom mass graves in which hundreds of children were supposedly secretly buried. This ought to be enough to demonstrate their bad faith and the pretentiousness of their accusations and mea culpa; also because the press regime demands the heads of the enemies of the people with summary trials, but is careful not to rehabilitate the innocent people who are falsely accused.

The purpose of this filthy media operation is all too obvious: to discredit the past of the Catholic Church as being guilty of the worst atrocities, in order to legitimize her present persecution, both by the State and by the Hierarchy itself. Because that Church, the “intolerant,” “rigid” Catholic Church, which preached the Gospel to all peoples and which allowed its missionaries to be martyred by tribes immersed in the barbarity of paganism, must no longer be allowed to exist, must not “proselytize” – “a solemn nonsense,” “a very serious sin against ecumenism” – and she must not claim to have any Truth to teach the nations for the salvation of souls. And Bergoglio wants us to know that he has nothing to do with that Church, just as he detests the doctrine, morality and liturgy of that Church, to the point of mercilessly persecuting the many faithful who have not yet resigned themselves to following him towards the abyss of apostasy and who would like to honor God with the Apostolic Mass.

Not that anyone has ever thought that Jorge Mario can in any way be Catholic: every expression, every gesture, every movement he makes betrays such impatience for that which even remotely recalls Our Lord that by now his attestations of irreligiosity and sacrilegious impiety are superfluous. Seeing him impassively watch the satanic rites of evocation of the dead performed by a shaman unbelievably worsens the scandal of having rendered idolatrous worship to the infernal pachamama in the Vatican Basilica, thereby desecrating it directly above the burial place of the Prince of the Apostles.

Asking forgiveness for the non-existent “sins of the missionaries” is a despicable and sacrilegious act of submission to the New World Order that finds perfect correspondence in the complicit silences and scandalous protections for which Bergoglio is responsible towards the true abuse victims of his protégés. We may hear him ask for forgiveness in China, in Africa, and among the icebergs of Antarctica, but we will never hear him pronounce a mea culpa for abuses and crimes committed in Argentina, for the horrors of the lavender mafia of McCarrick and his accomplices, and those he promoted as his collaborators. We will never hear him make credible apologies for having lent himself to be the celebrity endorser of the vaccine campaign, a vaccine which today we know is the cause of a terrifying number of sudden deaths and adverse effects. He will never beat his breast for these sins; indeed he is proud of them and knows that a gesture of sincere repentance would not be appreciated by his principal supporters, who are no less guilty than him.

So here we are, standing before the liar, the accuser. Here we are before the ruthless persecutor of the good clergy and faithful both of yesterday and today, the zealous ally of the enemies of Christ and of the Church: the fierce opponent of the Catholic Mass who is an ecumenical participant in satanic rites and pagan ceremonies – a man divided in soul by his dual role as head of the sect that occupies the Vatican and as inquisitor of the Catholic Church. At his side, in this squalid performance, is his altar boy Trudeau, who propagates gender doctrine and LGBTQ ideology in the name of inclusiveness and freedom, but who did not hesitate for a moment to repress in blood the just and legitimate revolts of the Canadian people, which was deprived of its fundamental rights with the excuse of the pandemic emergency.

They make a nice couple, without a doubt! Both have been sponsored in their careers by the anti-Christian globalist elite. Both have been placed at the head of an institution with the task of demolishing it and dispersing its members. Both are betrayers of their role, of justice, and of truth.

These summary trials may perhaps be appreciated by contemporaries in bad faith or in ignorance, but they do not withstand the judgment of history, much less the unappealable judgment of God.

The day will come when he will be called to render an account of his administration: “Redde rationem villicationis tuæ: jam enim non poteris villicare – Give an account of thy stewardship, for now thou canst be steward no longer” (Lk 16:2), says the master in the parable of yesterday’s Gospel. Until that moment, as baptized and living members of the Mystical Body, let us pray and do penance, in order to remove from us the punishments that these scandals call down upon the Church and the world. Let us invoke the intercession of the Martyrs of Canada, who have been outraged by the accuser who is seated on the Throne of Peter, so that they may obtain from the Throne of God the liberation of the Church from the present scourge.

+ Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

1 August 2022