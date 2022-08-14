On the Empty Altars Dwell the Demons



‘The Devil hates the Ancient Mass. He hates it because it is the most perfect reformulation of all the teachings of the Church’ – Alice von Hildebrand

St Peter’s Square. It is now 7 a.m. and there are only a few people hurrying to their workplaces.

We enter the abandoned basilica. We have lost the intense activity that used to fill the many altars in the huge space with life since last year and the banning of the numerous celebrations of the Traditional Latin Mass on the side altars of St Peter’s Basilica by local or visiting priests to Rome. This was a sacred spectacle, unique in the world. It is no more.

Priests from all corners of the world, alone or accompanied by groups of the faithful, celebrated the Sacred Liturgy of the Mass in Latin, the universal language of the Roman Church, and the readings in diverse languages, raining down from Heaven an abundance of grace on the participants. Now, thanks to Francis’ decree, that is forbidden.

Altar boys, now banned from the Vatican, and employees of the basilica gathered to attend to the hundreds of visitors, reportedly as many as five hundred, who celebrated by the papal altar and the tomb of St Peter. They are now absent. An eerie silence now reigns in the Basilica every morning. The true ancient holy Sacrifice of the Mass – “source and summit of the Christian life” – has been considered as unfitting for the modernists’ idea of the “spirit of Vatican II”.

Martin Luther’s slogan was: “Take away the Mass, destroy the Church.”

So it was on 30th June 2021 that the Vatican made a move to ban Latin, the traditional language of the Catholic Church, from the celebration of most Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica.The traditional blog MessainLatino.it broke the news at the time and posted a picture of a note sent by Msgr. Franco Camaldo, who wrote on behalf of the Cardinal Archpriest of the Vatican, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, O.F.M., who was appointed by Pope Francis earlier this year.

Camaldo wrote that the new rules coming into force are the result of the June 9 Vatican Chapter meeting and were based on what was “proposed” at the meeting, combined with “mature reflection.”

As of 29th June wrote Camaldo, the Eucharistic celebrations would follow the procedure already in use in “papal celebrations.” That is to say Mass would be celebrated only in “Italian,” with the readings and prayers of the faithful permitted to be said in “various modern languages.” Latin would only be permitted in the “fixed parts” of the Mass, the “Kyrie, Gloria, Sanctus, Pater and Agnus.”

Father Z states: “I am convinced that one of the reasons certain bishops and priests seem determined to suppress the TLM and isolate, marginalize the people who want it is because the TLM unsettles, disturbs, annoys, irritates, needles, vexes clerics involved in one of the sins that cries to heaven.”

Msgr. Camaldo gave a further directive concerning the arrangements of the daily Mass in the Vatican, stating that Chapter members were to concelebrate Mass at 7:30 in the morning, but no provision for private Masses was made for members of the Chapter. Due to an evident antagonism towards Latin those rules came on the back of the spring directives regarding private Masses and Traditional Latin Masses in the Vatican. In a March 12th letter, private Masses were abruptly “cancelled,” Masses limited to concelebration at set altars between the hours of 7 and 9 a.m., and celebration of the Extraordinary Form (or Latin Mass) was limited to a small altar in the crypt, also in the hours of 7 to 9 a.m.

There was an outcry of shocked disappointment at this abrupt change but not only from those Catholics who having suffered greatly from the frequent shenanigans at Novus Ordo Masses choose to attend solely the Traditional Latin Mass. Many other Catholics, who having previously never known the TLM, but had occasionally had the opportunity to be present at the celebration of one, added their protests. Recognising its mystery, holiness and focus on adoration of God alone, an increasing number of the faithful were beginning to realise the difference to the NO Mass “shows” they were frequently subject to in their home parishes. And these differences were starting to trouble them. Voices calling for greater reverence at the NO, a liturgical revival with Mass celebrated ad orientem, and a rediscovery of greater faithfulness to tradition, were growing louder. Francis and his flunkeys were getting to feel uneasy at this threat to their “New Church” plans and decided something must be done to put a spoke in the wheels of those “pesky trads”.

Benedict XVI letter to Bishops: “What earlier generations held as sacred remains sacred and great for us too, and it cannot be all of a sudden entirely forbidden and even considered harmful.”

Ignoring Pope Benedict XVI’s stipulations of 7th July 2007 laid down in the Motu Proprio Summorum Pontificum, and even the Second Vatican Council’s document on the liturgy, Sacrosanctum Concilium, (that had stipulated in paragraph 36: “Particular law remaining in force, the use of the Latin language is to be preserved in the Latin rites”) they struck off this matinal fount of grace of Latin Masses in St Peter’s Basilica in one cruel blow!

The restriction on Latin inside the Vatican came in tandem with a report by Paix Liturgique, according to which Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State for the Vatican, spoke to a group of cardinals about the Extraordinary Form, saying, “We must put an end to this Mass forever!”

St. John Fisher said: “He who goes about to take the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass from the Church plots no less a calamity than if he tried to snatch the sun from the universe.”

Little does Cardinal Parolin know that he is fighting a losing battle. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is timeless. The new Mass (also known as Bugnini’s Mass) celebrated in the vernacular and ad populum can sometimes be celebrated reverently too, and often is by good priests trying hard to do their best and who may have never learnt how to celebrate the TLM. But let’s be honest: there can be no possible comparison of the NO to the Holy Sacrifice of the Traditional Latin Mass (a.k.a. the Tridentine Mass, Mass of the ages, the Roman rite.) How can one compare something so banal with something so sublime and transcendental? It has never been abrogated by the Catholic Church. It cannot be, not today nor ever in the future. And any attempt to abolish it, or simply to greatly diminish the possibilities of it being celebrated, could only be the work of the Devil.

[The various sources for this article include Gloria.TV and LifeSiteNews]