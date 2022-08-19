Joshua who lived and died in the strength of Christ

A family of believers and strong faith! Jayasree and Subi converted to Catholicism, striving each day to give glory to God through their joy, pain, and suffering. Joshua, their younger son, always had a saint-like quality; if a young boy like Joshua, can endure all the pain and hardships of cancer and still proclaim his love for his Lord, it’s just a matter of decision-making for us to become saints while we live on Earth.

