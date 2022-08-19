Joshua who lived and died in the strength of Christ

Posted on August 19, 2022 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

A family of believers and strong faith! Jayasree and Subi converted to Catholicism, striving each day to give glory to God through their joy, pain, and suffering. Joshua, their younger son, always had a saint-like quality; if a young boy like Joshua, can endure all the pain and hardships of cancer and still proclaim his love for his Lord, it’s just a matter of decision-making for us to become saints while we live on Earth.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s