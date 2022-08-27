Saint Monica, pray for us!



For Perseverance

Dear St Monica,

troubled wife and mother,

many sorrows pierced your heart during your lifetime.

Yet, you never despaired or lost faith.

With confidence, persistence, and profound faith,

you prayed daily for the conversion

of your beloved husband, Patricius,

and your beloved son, Augustine;

your prayers were answered.

Grant me that same fortitude, patience,

and trust in the Lord.

Intercede for me, dear St. Monica,

that God may favourably hear my plea for

(Share your request…)

and grant me the grace to accept His Will in all things,

through Jesus Christ, our Lord,

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, forever and ever. Amen.

For Mothers

Exemplary Mother of the great Augustine, you perseveringly pursued your wayward son not with wild threats but with prayerful cries to heaven. Intercede for all mothers in our day so that they may learn to draw their children to God. Teach them how to remain close to their children, even the prodigal sons and daughters who have sadly gone astray. Amen.

For Children

Great St. Monica,

patroness of fathers and mothers,

please take our children,

especially those who have turned

from the ways of God and His Church,

under your protection.

Help them always remain faithful

to their baptismal vows.

Give them strength to walk always

in the ways of the Lord,

despite the temptations

and false values they find in the world today.

Grant that they may share with you

in the joys of eternal life in God. Amen.

For Lost Souls

St Monica, the mother of Augustine, our Lord Jesus mercifully answered your tears. The fruit of your prayers was the conversion of your son to a genuinely holy life. From the heights of your heavenly home, happy mother of your saintly son, pray for those who wander far from God and add your prayers to those of all parents who sorrow over the straying souls of their sons or daughters. Pray for us that, following your example and that of all God’s children, we may at length enjoy the eternal vision of our Father in Heaven. Amen.

For Serenity

O Glorious St. Monica, after a lifetime of tearful prayers, fasting, and sacrifice, you were at last granted the happiness of witnessing, both your husband’s and son’s conversion.

After your son Augustine returned to the faith, you said: “God has granted this to me in more than abundance. What am I still doing here?” A few days later, you died happily at peace with God and His world.

Grant us that same peace, faith, and acceptance of God’s Will, that we may live all our years in serenity and go joyfully to our heavenly home, secure in the knowledge of eternal salvation. Amen.

… St Monica, Pray for Us …