Catholic vs. Orthodox vs. Protestant: How to Tell the Difference, in 10 Hilarious Memes

These are so funny! 😂

The Instagram account Cathoholicism published another set of amazing memes illustrating differences between Catholics, Orthodox Christians, and Protestants.

Account owner Brian Edwards, who also designed the confessor memes, hilariously interpreted the differences between the various faiths in 10 infographics.

Edwards covers church architecture, grandmothers, the workplace, prayer beads, art, missionary work, incense, flags, and more. Some of the comparisons might be factual, others may illustrate his own perception.

Regardless, the memes are amazing and entertaining!









Which meme is your favorite?

2 Responses to Catholic vs. Orthodox vs. Protestant: How to Tell the Difference, in 10 Hilarious Memes

  1. Máire Íde says:
    September 1, 2022 at 12:07

    Yeah but what are we doing with all those gifts?
    I’d things were as they should be there’d be a Liturgy one and it would be the best.
    But there can’t be because we’ve been in semi self destruct mode for over half a century…

  2. Mary Salmond says:
    September 1, 2022 at 13:40

    Each team by drip.
    All are good comparisons. Grandmas was funny. Loved the art styles, smoke machines.

