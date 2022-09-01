Catholic vs. Orthodox vs. Protestant: How to Tell the Difference, in 10 Hilarious Memes

These are so funny! 😂

The Instagram account Cathoholicism published another set of amazing memes illustrating differences between Catholics, Orthodox Christians, and Protestants.

Account owner Brian Edwards, who also designed the confessor memes, hilariously interpreted the differences between the various faiths in 10 infographics.

Edwards covers church architecture, grandmothers, the workplace, prayer beads, art, missionary work, incense, flags, and more. Some of the comparisons might be factual, others may illustrate his own perception.

Regardless, the memes are amazing and entertaining!











Which meme is your favorite?

