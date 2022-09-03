The Effects of Limiting the Traditional Latin Mass

Some parishes celebrate their last Traditional Latin Mass, as limits on the old rite officially take effect. Correspondent Mark Irons speaks with those heartbroken with Pope Francis’ decree, and others who find it’s a path towards unity within the Church. Hosted by Montse Alvarado, EWTN News In Depth welcomes guests in a discussion of current events in the Church, politics, and culture, all through the lens of the Catholic faith. This show is about finding out who we are as people and as Catholics, and how we can confidently live our faith in the world.



[Produced by EWTN News: https://www.ewtnnews.com]