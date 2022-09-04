Sunday Readings and Reflections

El Greco, ‘Christ Carrying the Cross’ (1580), oil on canvas 41 x 31 in., Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

Sunday, September 4

Twenty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Rosalia

Book of Wisdom 9,13-18.

Who can know God’s counsel, or who can conceive what the LORD intends?

For the deliberations of mortals are timid, and unsure are our plans.

For the corruptible body burdens the soul and the earthen shelter weighs down the mind that has many concerns.

And scarce do we guess the things on earth, and what is within our grasp we find with difficulty; but when things are in heaven, who can search them out?

Or who ever knew your counsel, except you had given Wisdom and sent your holy spirit from on high?

And thus were the paths of those on earth made straight.

Psalms 90(89),3-4.5-6.12-13.14.17.

You turn man back to dust,

saying, “Return, O children of men.”

For a thousand years in your sight

are as yesterday, now that it is past,

or as a watch of the night.



You make an end of them in their sleep;

the next morning they are like the changing grass,

Which at dawn springs up anew,

but by evening wilts and fades.



Teach us to number our days aright,

that we may gain wisdom of heart.

Return, O LORD! How long?

Have pity on your servants!



Fill us at daybreak with your kindness,

that we may shout for joy and gladness all our days.

And may the gracious care of the LORD our God be ours;

Prosper the work of our hands for us!

Prosper the work of our hands!

Letter to Philemon 1,9-10.12-17.

I, Paul, an old man, and now also a prisoner for Christ Jesus,

I urge you on behalf of my child Onesimus, whose father I have become in my imprisonment,

I am sending him, that is, my own heart, back to you.

I should have liked to retain him for myself, so that he might serve me on your behalf in my imprisonment for the gospel,

but I did not want to do anything without your consent, so that the good you do might not be forced but voluntary.

Perhaps this is why he was away from you for a while, that you might have him back forever,

no longer as a slave but more than a slave, a brother, beloved especially to me, but even more so to you, as a man and in the Lord.

So if you regard me as a partner, welcome him as you would me.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 14,25-33.

Great crowds were traveling with Jesus, and he turned and addressed them,

“If any one comes to me without hating his father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters, and even his own life, he cannot be my disciple.

Whoever does not carry his own cross and come after me cannot be my disciple.

Which of you wishing to construct a tower does not first sit down and calculate the cost to see if there is enough for its completion?

Otherwise, after laying the foundation and finding himself unable to finish the work the onlookers should laugh at him

and say, ‘This one began to build but did not have the resources to finish.’

Or what king marching into battle would not first sit down and decide whether with ten thousand troops he can successfully oppose another king advancing upon him with twenty thousand troops?

But if not, while he is still far away, he will send a delegation to ask for peace terms.

In the same way, anyone of you who does not renounce all his possessions cannot be my disciple.”

Philoxenes of Mabbug (?-c.523)

Bishop in Syria

Homilies, no. 9 ; SC 44

Being his disciple

Listen to God’s voice pushing you to come out of yourself to follow Christ (…) and you will become a perfect disciple : “Whoever does not renounce all he possesses cannot be my disciple.” After that, what is there to say? What answer can you give? All your hesitation and questioning falls flat before this single saying (…). And elsewhere Christ says : “Whoever hates his life in this world will preserve it for eternal life (…). The Father will honor whoever serves me” (Jn 12:25 f).

Again, he says to his disciples: “Get up, let us go !” (Jn 14:31). By these words he shows us that neither his nor his disciples’ place lies here. Where are we going, then, Lord? “Where I am my servant will also be” (Jn 12:6). If Jesus cries out to us: “Get up, let us go !”, who would be so foolish as to stay here with the dead bodies in their tombs and live among the dead ? Therefore every time the world tries to hold you back, remember Christ’s words: “Get up, let us go !” (…) Every time you feel like sitting down, staying put, being happy to stay where you are, remember that insistent voice and say to yourself: “Up you get ! Let’s get going.”

Because, in any case, you have to go. But go as Jesus went : go because he tells you to and not because the laws of nature carry you away in spite of yourself. Whether you like it or not you are on the way of those who are leaving. Leave, then, because your Lord tells you to and not because necessitated by constraint. “Get up, let us go !” This voice arouses the recumbent; it is the trumpet voice casting out the sleep of laziness with its cry. It is a force, not a word. All at once it clothes the one who hears it with new strength and pushes them on from one thing to another in a blink (…) “Get up, let us go!” Do you see how he, too, accompanies you ? What are you waiting for ? (…) God is calling you to set out alongside him.



