One of the last photos taken of Queen Elizabeth II as she waits in the Drawing Room before receiving the new prime minister, Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland on September 6, 2022. Andrew Milligan/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A double rainbow appears over Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth II passed to life eternal on the feast of Our Heavenly Queen’s birthday

Let us pray for the repose of the soul of Queen Elizabeth II, for her grieving family, for her successor, Charles III and above all, as the good Father Z so often reminds us, let us remember our own mortality and go to confession.