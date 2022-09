Christ became obedient for us unto death: even the death of the cross. Wherefore God also hath exalted Him, and had given Him a name which is above every name.

Alleluia, alleluia. Sweet the wood, sweet the nails, sweet the load that hangs thereon: for thou alone, O holy Cross, wast worthy to bear the King and Lord of heaven. Alleluia.

(Phil. 2:8-9 – Gradual of the Traditional Latin Mass)