Sunday Readings and Reflections

Sunday, September 18

Twenty-fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Roman Ordinary calendar

St. Thomas of Villanova

Book of Amos 8,4-7.

Hear this, you who trample upon the needy and destroy the poor of the land!

“When will the new moon be over,” you ask, “that we may sell our grain, and the sabbath, that we may display the wheat? We will diminish the ephah, add to the shekel, and fix our scales for cheating!

We will buy the lowly man for silver, and the poor man for a pair of sandals; even the refuse of the wheat we will sell!”

The LORD has sworn by the pride of Jacob: Never will I forget a thing they have done!

Psalms 113(112),1-2.4-6.7-8.

Praise, you servants of the LORD,

praise the name of the LORD.

Blessed be the name of the LORD

both now and forever.



High above all nations is the LORD;

above the heavens is his glory.

Who is like the LORD, our God, who is enthroned on high

who looks upon the heavens and the earth below?



He raises up the lowly from the dust;

from the dunghill he lifts up the poor.

To seat them with princes,

with the princes of his own people.

First Letter to Timothy 2,1-8.

Beloved : First of all, I ask that supplications, prayers, petitions, and thanksgivings be offered for everyone,

for kings and for all in authority, that we may lead a quiet and tranquil life in all devotion and dignity.

This is good and pleasing to God our savior,

who wills everyone to be saved and to come to knowledge of the truth.

For there is one God. There is also one mediator between God and the human race, Christ Jesus, himself human,

who gave himself as ransom for all. This was the testimony at the proper time.

For this I was appointed preacher and apostle (I am speaking the truth, I am not lying), teacher of the Gentiles in faith and truth.

It is my wish, then, that in every place the men should pray, lifting up holy hands, without anger or argument.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 16,1-13.

Jesus said to his disciples, “A rich man had a steward who was reported to him for squandering his property.

He summoned him and said, ‘What is this I hear about you? Prepare a full account of your stewardship, because you can no longer be my steward.’

The steward said to himself, ‘What shall I do, now that my master is taking the position of steward away from me? I am not strong enough to dig and I am ashamed to beg.

I know what I shall do so that, when I am removed from the stewardship, they may welcome me into their homes.’

He called in his master’s debtors one by one. To the first he said, ‘How much do you owe my master?’

He replied, ‘One hundred measures of olive oil.’ He said to him, ‘Here is your promissory note. Sit down and quickly write one for fifty.’

Then to another he said, ‘And you, how much do you owe?’ He replied, ‘One hundred kors of wheat.’ He said to him, ‘Here is your promissory note; write one for eighty.’

And the master commended that dishonest steward for acting prudently. “For the children of this world are more prudent in dealing with their own generation than are the children of light.”

I tell you, make friends for yourselves with dishonest wealth, so that when it fails, you will be welcomed into eternal dwellings.

The person who is trustworthy in very small matters is also trustworthy in great ones; and the person who is dishonest in very small matters is also dishonest in great ones.

If, therefore, you are not trustworthy with dishonest wealth, who will trust you with true wealth?

If you are not trustworthy with what belongs to another, who will give you what is yours?

No servant can serve two masters. He will either hate one and love the other, or be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon.”

Saint Gregory Nazianzen (330-390)

Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Homily 14, On love for the poor, § 23-25 ; PG 35, 887

“The person who is trustworthy in very small matters is also trustworthy in great ones”

You should know where your own existence comes from, breath, intellect, and what is most precious of all: knowledge of God; from where comes hope of the kingdom of heaven and of beholding the glory that, at present, you see only dimly as in a mirror but that, tomorrow, you will see in all its purity and brilliance (1 Cor 13:12). From whence does it come that you are a child of God, inheritor along with Christ (Rm 8:16-17) and, dare I say it, that you yourself are a god ? Where does all this come from, and through whom ?

Again, to speak only of things of lesser importance, those that are obvious: who granted you sight of the beauty of the heavens, the movement of the sun, the cycle of the moon, the countless stars and, in it all, the harmony and order governing them ? (…) Who gave you the rain, the cultivation of the land, food, art, laws, cities, a civilized life, close relationships with people like yourself ?

Isn’t it from He who, before all else and in return for all His gifts, requires of you to love humankind ? (…) When He, our God and Lord, is not ashamed to be called our Father, are we going to deny our brethren ? No, my brothers and friends, do not let us be dishonest stewards of the good things confided to us.



Traditional Latin Mass Readings for this Sunday

Click here for a live-streamed Traditional Latin Mass