Discussion about Cardinal Joseph Zen of Hong Kong on EWTN’s World Over

Cardinal Zen has tirelessly deplored the persecution of Christians by the Communist regime of the People’s Republic of China, and about the attempts of the Vatican to “get along” with the Chinese Communist leaders. Over the years of his pontificate Pope Francis has met with numerous cardinals and bishops, including those of disputable repute, but has continually refused to meet with this loyal prince of the Catholic Church.

The criminal trial of Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun has been delayed in Hong Kong Monday, after a judge in the case tested positive for coronavirus. NINA SHEA, director of the Center for Religious Freedom at The Hudson Institute, and FRANK WOLF, Commissioner of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom discuss this delay and the ongoing injustice meted out to Cardinal Joseph Zen.

