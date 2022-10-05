Chartres Pilgrimage: Guardian of Tradition

Posted on October 5, 2022 by Catholicism Pure & Simple


GUARDIAN of TRADITION: The World Premiere

For the past forty years, the flagship event of Traditional Catholicism worldwide has been the Notre Dame de Chretiente Pentecost Pilgrimage from Parish to Chartres.

This epic RTV documentary explores the history, the present, and the future of the Pilgrimage as the premier event uniting Traditional Catholics from countries all over the world. In light of the motu proprio of Pope Francis, Traditionis Custodes, restricting the Latin Mass worldwide, the Pilgrimage emerges as a powerful counterattack in defense of the Mass of history.

Featuring interviews of priests, laymen (young and old), and bishops involved with this massive piece of traditional Catholic action, this documentary provides a comprehensive treatment of what traditional Catholicism after the Second Vatican Council is all about, why it matters, how it has helped to transform a few independent voices of Catholic restoration into a powerful and united movement that is changing history and that has launched the Traditional Catholic restoration movement into an international federation dedicated to defending the Catholic Faith and the Mass of all time.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s