Press Conference Issues Declaration of Filial Resistance to Globalist Agenda of Pope Francis

CP&S comment: We wholly identify with the statements and defence pleadings to honest cardinals and bishops of the speakers at this conference. True Catholics could not do otherwise. Our Faith is under a vicious and increasingly virulent attack by Satan and all the fallen angels. They have infiltrated the Catholic Church through their human minions: “right up to the highest echelons of the Church” (Abp. Athanasius Schneider).



Written by Michael J. Matt | Editor

Last weekend’s Catholic Identity Conference held a press conference at which Michael Matt of The Remnant, John-Henry Westen of LifeSiteNews, and Eric Franckovitch of the CIC, issued statements of resistance to Pope Francis — a Pope who is contemplating approving contraception, who has already approved public adulterers (divorced and remarried Catholics) receiving the Sacraments, and who may well approve Catholic “gay” unions at the 2023 Synod on Synodality.



Several neo-Catholic news sites attacked this initiative on the basis that the Press Conference’s press release was “incendiary” and sounded “schismatic.”



Michael Matt’s introduction to the press conference included the following:



“We do not enjoy being in this position. We have not created the scandal, and members of the Catholic press know it full well—and yet they pretend to be baffled by our resistance. The question that should be asked is: why have the Catholic shepherds not felt an obligation before God to address the cause of scandal among the sheep?”