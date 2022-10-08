SYNOD ON SYNODALITY: Cardinal Gerhard Müller with Raymond Arroyo

Posted on October 8, 2022 by Catholicism Pure & Simple

Gerhard Cardinal Müller, former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith joins us to talk about the recent Consistory of Cardinals, curial reform, and the Synod on Synodality.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s