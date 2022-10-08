Gerhard Cardinal Müller, former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith joins us to talk about the recent Consistory of Cardinals, curial reform, and the Synod on Synodality.
Lucky Dip
Recent Comments
kathleen on Chartres Pilgrimage: Guardian… kathleen on A New Sign For Our Times RemnantchildofMary on Bishop Athanasius Schneider Ca… RemnantchildofMary on Serenity in This Life Mary Salmond on Abp. Viganò: Belgian bishops a… Máire Íde on Serenity in This Life Mary Salmond on RIP Queen Elizabeth II –… Mary Salmond on Nativity of The Blessed Virgin… Traditional Catholic… on Only True Charity Can Triumph… Traditional Catholic… on Non Nobis Domine, Sed Nomini T… kathleen on The Effects of Limiting the Tr… Traditional Catholic… on Catholic vs. Orthodox vs. Prot… Mary Salmond on Catholic vs. Orthodox vs. Prot… Máire Íde on Catholic vs. Orthodox vs. Prot… Mary Salmond on Shia LaBeouf Shows Bishop Barr…
Recent 100+ Comments
Catholic Video
Join the Rosary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
People from all around the world
Are praying the Holy Rosary
For the intentions of
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Apologetics
Bible
Catechisms
Catholic Devotions
Catholic Prayers
Catholic Sources
Church Teaching
Liturgy
Writings of the Fathers
Follow us on Twitter!
- SYNOD ON SYNODALITY: Cardinal Gerhard Müller with Raymond Arroyo youtube.com/watch?v=f2RLM0… catholicismpure.wordpress.com/2022/10/08/syn… 4 hours ago
-
Join 2,048 other followers
-
Recent Posts
- SYNOD ON SYNODALITY: Cardinal Gerhard Müller with Raymond Arroyo October 8, 2022
- Battle of Lepanto: Triumph of the Christian fleet over the Islamic invaders October 7, 2022
- Press Conference Issues Declaration of Filial Resistance to Globalist Agenda of Pope Francis October 6, 2022
- The Truth about Father Fidelis October 6, 2022
- Chartres Pilgrimage: Guardian of Tradition October 5, 2022
- St Francis of Assisi: Passionate Lover of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass October 4, 2022
- Francis’s Unholy Occupation of the Papacy, Fatima, and the Pressing Need for Holiness October 4, 2022
- Cardinal Müller Challenges Pope Francis: No Authority To Change Teaching Of Church October 3, 2022
- Sunday Readings and Reflections October 2, 2022
- Bishop Barron on St. Thérèse of Lisieux October 1, 2022
- The Catholic Church is falling apart at the seams September 30, 2022
- Feast of the Holy Archangels: Michael, Gabriel and Raphael. St. Michael – More Than An Archangel September 29, 2022
- Cardinal Arinze and Saints Against the Sin “that cries out to heaven for vengeance” September 29, 2022
- A New Sign For Our Times September 27, 2022
- Pope Francis, Dom Guéranger and the Christian sense of history September 27, 2022
- Sunday Readings and Reflections September 24, 2022
- Discussion about Cardinal Joseph Zen of Hong Kong on EWTN’s World Over September 24, 2022
- When England returns to Walsingham, Our Lady will return to England September 24, 2022
- St Padre Pio: An “Alter Christus” at the Altar when celebrating the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass September 23, 2022
- Abp. Viganò: Belgian bishops are rejecting the Catholic Faith with homosexual ‘blessings’ September 22, 2022
Archives
Search posts by keywords
Blog Stats
- 4,591,137 hits since 4th July 2010
Top Posts
- Padre Pio Never Cursed - Let Alone in the Confessional - But he did use Calculated Insults
- Battle of Lepanto: Triumph of the Christian fleet over the Islamic invaders
- Garabandal - Rumblings of the Warning: A Pope, a Synod, and a Trip to Moscow
- Cardinal Müller Challenges Pope Francis: No Authority To Change Teaching Of Church
- Francis’s Unholy Occupation of the Papacy, Fatima, and the Pressing Need for Holiness
- The Martyrs of Nowogrodek - on 01. August 1943, 11 Catholic nuns were murdered by the Gestapo
- SYNOD ON SYNODALITY: Cardinal Gerhard Müller with Raymond Arroyo
- Consecration prayers to the Divine Mercy
- Our Lady of Heede
- Our Lady Instructs St. Dominic to Preach the Rosary